Miss SA unveils plans to stage virtual pageant amid lockdown

Pretoria - It is going to take more than a pandemic and a lockdown to stop South Africa’s bombshells from strutting their stuff on the runway in their quest to be crowned Miss SA 2020. South Africa has become the first country in the world to announce how it will hold its annual pageant under the lockdown. Miss SA will be crowned the first weekend in August as the country starts its Women’s Month celebrations. The entertainment packed pageant will be broadcast live on both M-Net and Mzansi Magic. Entries for this year’s competition opened online yesterday on the Miss South Africa website www.misssa.co.za and will end on May 31. Miss South Africa Organisation chief executive Stephanie Weil said the online entry process is to make it as easy as possible for would-be contestants, as there were no forms to download and no regional auditions to which hopefuls had to travel.

“We did this to reach as many young women as possible and to give candidates from any region the opportunity to take part. This has proved hugely successful and we received a record number of entries last year, and expect to do better in 2020,” she said.

“In this time of Covid-19 and the lockdown, this virtual entry has proved fortuitous. Those who wish to enter this year can simply answer a number of questions and upload photographs from their social media accounts such as Instagram, Facebook or Twitter. It’s as simple as that.”

Other countries have followed South Africa’s lead this year in regard to the entry process but none have announced how their pageant will run.

The competition - now in its 62nd year - will continue despite everyone being on lockdown. Semi-finalists will be selected from all the entries received, followed by the judging, which will be done online. The finalists will be revealed in August.

As always, the final show will feature top South African entertainment acts and designers. The only difference is that there won’t be a live audience.

“We believe this will help us grow and expand the Miss South Africa brand as there will be myriad opportunities for Miss South Africa fans to engage virtually with this year’s contenders,” Weil said.

Zozibini Tunzi - who handed over the 2019 Miss South Africa title to Sasha-Lee Olivier when she was crowned Miss Universe in December - encouraged young women to enter. “It is one of the most exciting things I have ever done and it has totally transformed my life. It is the ultimate in female empowerment.”

Tunzi, complete with an exotic mask, is the face behind the Miss South Africa media.

Last week Miss South launched its new look logo with the tagline Face Your Power. Embrace Your Future.

“Zozi filmed the commercial in early February during her triumphant homecoming visit. What’s ironic is that we used a mask as part of our reveal. It had nothing to do with Covid-19 - we had no idea that was coming,” said Weil.

Pretoria News