Pretoria - The Pretoria woman who had been reported missing returned home yesterday, police said. Pretoria Central police spokesperson Captain Augustinah Selepe said the woman's mother said her child had been kidnapped by her boyfriend and subsequently assaulted. "She will be laying charges against the boyfriend," Selepe said.

Police had launched an intensive search for Boitumelo Marisane, 25, who was last seen going to work at 4.45am last Monday.

Marisane live with her mother and sister on Francis Baard Street in the CBD and works at the SA Brewery in Rosslyn.

She normally leaves the family’s apartment at 4.45am alone when she works the early morning shift and goes to work via taxi. She was wearing jeans, a black T-shirt and blue work overalls when she left her home that morning.

Her mother, Baby Marisane, said: “Boitumelo walks by herself because here in the CBD there are usually a lot of people and security on the streets around that time.

“Her safety is never really an issue.

“From the information we gathered, an informal trader in Rosslyn saw her going into a car with a man who was holding her by the hand.

“We couldn’t get more information about how many people were there or what exactly happened, as information is in bits and pieces, but we knew she didn’t report for work on Monday.

She added that her daughter was not the kind of person who would just disappear or switch off her cellphone, which had been on voicemail since last Monday.

“She’s a child who goes to work and comes back straight home. Sometimes she visits her boyfriend, but that’s it.

“That’s why we were so desperate for help and needed people with information to help us locate my baby girl.” James Mahlokwane

