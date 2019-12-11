Mixed reaction from DA over ex-MMC Sheila Senkubuge's SA citizenship









Former MMC Sheila Senkubuge. Bongani Shilubane African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The DA has reiterated that it knew nothing about the citizenship of its embattled former Pretoria MMC Sheila Senkubuge when she was registered as a candidate in the local government elections in 2016. This week former chairperson of the DA’s electoral college committee, Andrew Jansen van Vuuren, stated in an affidavit that Senkubuge had been flagged in 2015. He said he recommended that the issue around her citizenship be cleared before she was put forward as a candidate at the time. But the DA’s provincial leader, John Moody, said the claims in the affidavit presented by Van Vuuren were “hogwash and absolute k*k”. The electoral college committee had been convened to determine the eligibility of candidates for the 2016 local government elections.

Van Vuuren, in his affidavit, wrote that they knew she was not a South African citizen at the time she applied to be a candidate.

“We knew this from a certified copy of the ID that she submitted to the DA as part of her application to be a candidate.

“The panel discussed the issue of her status as a foreign national with her. Her response was that her application for citizenship was pending with Home Affairs, and that she would definitely be a citizen before the candidates’ list had to be submitted to the Electoral Commission of SA (IEC).

“I have no doubt that she understood that unless she was a South African citizen by the time the lists had to be submitted, that she was ineligible to be elected to public office,” he said.

Van Vuuren further stated that after the interview he discussed the matter with Stefan de Villiers, the director of the DA Gauteng North regional office, who suggested that a report be sent to Fred Nel in his capacity as the party’s regional chairperson and head of the candidate selection process.

He stated that he passed on the report and list of candidates who had been flagged.

He said an additional report was sent to alert those in control of the selection process that Senkubuge should only appear on the DA list if the issue of her citizenship status had been resolved. No further feedback was received on the matter.

Former DA councillor Lex Middelberg also filed an affidavit stating that he did not understand how Senkubuge had been registered.

He said despite being flagged, her name was put forward to the IEC.

Tshwane ANC chairperson Kgosi Maepa said there was clear evidence that the DA electoral college committee and their leadership in Gauteng North knew about Senkubuge’s citizenship, and the fact that she was not a South African citizen before the elections, but was registered as candidate.

“How she was registered, we don’t know, that must still be investigated.”

The ANC also produced two IDs, both allegedly belonging to Senkubuge, with the same birth dates but different numbers.

“The ANC is convinced that the DA leadership deliberately ignored the facts placed before them in 2015 and insisted on registering Senkubuge as a candidate, even when their own internal committee had flagged her as a non-citizen.”

While Home Affairs Minister Dr Aaron Motsoaledi has said the matter was being probed and a report would be given, Maepa called on the Hawks and Special Investigating Unit to investigate it. The minister had said she was born in the Eastern Cape.

Maepa said they were of the view that regarding Senkubuge, who resigned amid a controversial leak of a sex tape purportedly between her and embattled mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, the DA had to be held liable for the alleged electoral fraud and related crimes. He said Senkubuge should pay back the money she earned from the metro since 2016.

Moody said Senkubuge was on the voters roll, which the DA did not compile. “The DA has nothing to do with the voters roll. We deny that as the DA we were aware of her status at the time she availed herself to be a candidate.”

He said they would not entertain the allegations made by the former electoral college committee chairperson.

“We had no knowledge about her application for a passport being denied because she was not a citizen of the country. The ANC can lay charges and if there is anything she must account for, the law should take its course,” he said.

Former Pretoria mayor Solly Msimanga, who first appointed Senkubuge as MMC for roads and transport in his executive, said: “This is just nonsense by Maepa. The minister of Home Affairs looked into Senkubuge’s file and found that she was born in South Africa, in the Eastern Cape.

“Yes, she is born of Ugandan parents, but she was born here and for them to say she came (here) in 2011 is hogwash.”

Msimanga said this was an attempt to divert attention from the job at hand. He said he was also not aware of the fact that she had two different identity numbers, the affidavit by the former chairperson of their electoral college committee or that she had had a passport application declined.

Pretoria News