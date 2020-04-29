MK veterans leader denies Tshwane DA claim group promised food parcels

Pretoria - Claims that City’s head administrator Mpho Nawa secretly promised food parcels to members of the Umkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association and a group of ANC elders have been described as devoid of truth. Regional secretary of the Umkhonto weSizwe Veterans Association, Sibusiso Masilela, said the claims were part of a ploy by the DA to discredit the work done by the 10-member team appointed by the Gauteng government to run the metro. DA mayoral candidate Randall Williams claimed Nawa prioritised the needs of military veterans and elders aligned to the ANC over the needs of thousands of pensioners. Williams claimed Nawa promised to distribute food parcels to the groups during “a stakeholder meeting”, which seemingly excluded other political organisations. But Masilela quashed the claim that Nawa met secretly with the military veterans with the intention of handing them food parcels, saying:

"We want to put it on record that there was never such a meeting between us and the administrator.”

He criticised Williams of "orchestrating a fight against the current administration and those that he assumed to be in support of it".

Williams was, however, adamant that Nawa convened a meeting with the military veterans and some ANC elders.

“The groups he met with are both considered high risk (of contracting Covid-19), due to their age, and luring them to the City of Tshwane with the promise of receiving food parcels is shockingly dangerous,” he said.

He said the government had established the Department of Defence and Military Veterans to take care of the needs of veterans. “The Military Veterans Benefits Regulations, gazetted on February 19, 2014, allow veterans access to critical support including housing, health care, education, pensions as well as social and burial support,” Williams said.

He said the budget in the metro was meant for all residents and not only for select groups.

Masilela said: “We refuse to be drawn into the politicisation of food parcels by the arrogant DA. To this end we would like to state categorically that we have encouraged our members to apply for social relief. They follow stipulated government processes like other needy South Africans.”

He said the association would continue to support those who could not apply for food parcels owing to their state of health, disability or any other shortcomings.

Masilela said the association strongly denounced attempts aimed at undermining the government’s efforts to control the spread of the coronavirus and cushion the effects of the lockdown.

Williams claimed that, during the meeting he accused Nawa of holding, Nawa had not worn a mask as required by the Health Department, and had therefore flouted the lockdown regulations.

“No person is above the law, and that requires everyone to adhere to the lockdown regulations. If President (Cyril) Ramaphosa can suspend a minister for violating lockdown regulations, MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile should do the same with Nawa.”

Williams reiterated allegations that former ANC councillors were selling food parcels for R50 each in Soshanguve. This was despite repeated statements by Premier David Makhura that, in Gauteng, politicians were barred from distributing food parcels.

