Mkhuma promises to stay focused









PROMISE Mkhuma holds off a challenge from Darrel Matsheke during a Diski Challenge match. BackpagePix Pretoria - The newly promoted Mamelodi Sundowns star, Promise Mkhuma, will seek guidance from the likes of Motjeka Madisha, Siphelele Mkhulise and Keletso Masabalala who are all dazzling in the first team after graduating from the club’s youth structures. Mkhuma was recently promoted to the first team of the Brazilians after flashes of brilliance and eye-catching moments of skills in the reserve side. He penned a four and a half year deal with the Absa Premiership champions. The young forward is acutely aware of the weight of expectation but doesn’t want to put himself under “unnecessary pressure by setting unrealistic goals”. “I have to sit down with the likes of Keletso, Mkhulise and Madisha and get their advice as to how they absorbed pressure when they were promoted to the first team. I don’t know what kind of challenges I’m going to face. It shows that they worked hard if you look at where they are and I can also do the same. Their guidance is going to be key for me,” Mkhuma told the media this past weekend at Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale where they defeated SuperSport United 2-1 in a MultiChoice Diski Challenge tussle.

His elevation to the elite league is a massive step in his career.

“Obviously there will be that pressure and nervousness. The guidance of the players who have done it before me will be key,” he added.

South Africa have lost plenty of talented footballers with immense ability in the past due to ill discipline but Mkhuma is well aware of that and says focusing on doing his duty on the field is key.

“I have to focus on my job and not what is happening off the field of play. I’ve always believed that my time will come and this is the time. Football is my passion and I want to make use of this opportunity. Playing for Sundowns' first team is another level. I have to keep my feet on the ground. I want to learn more about my senior players. I have to stay focused,” Mkhuma said.

He was drafted into the provisional team for the Olympic Games that was announced on Tuesday. Mkhuma nurses the ambition of competing against the best in Tokyo in July where the SA Under-23 side will compete.

“For me, anything is possible. It will be huge for me to make the team for the Olympic Games,” Mkhuma stated.

Mkhuma boasts immense appetite to achieve more in his career. His ambition is to propel Sundowns reserves to the coveted MultChoice Diski Challenge crown.

“I want to help Sundowns win the MultiChoice Diski Challenge. We are currently number one and that’s where we want to finish. I’ve achieved one of my goals - to get promoted. My next objective is to win the Diski Challenge,” Mkhuma elaborated.

Pretoria News