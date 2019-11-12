Pretoria - The regional South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has denied that bus drivers working for Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) have embarked on a strike.
The union was reacting to a decision by the MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge to suspend bus operations amid the negotiations between the workers unions and the municipality over salary increases.
In a media statement, Senkubuge said: "The City of Tshwane would like to apologise to Tshwane Bus Service users for the inconvenience caused by workers who responded to ongoing wage negotiations and its pending outcomes."
She said all Tshwane Bus Services would remain suspended until this afternoon.
Samwu secretary Mpho Tladinyane said it would be wrong to give the impression that bus drivers were on strike.