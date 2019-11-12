MMC Senkubuge suspends Tshwane bus operations while Sawmu denies drivers on strike









Tshwane buses. Picture: Val Boje Pretoria - The regional South African Municipal Workers Union (Samwu) has denied that bus drivers working for Tshwane Bus Service (TBS) have embarked on a strike. The union was reacting to a decision by the MMC for Roads and Transport Sheila Senkubuge to suspend bus operations amid the negotiations between the workers unions and the municipality over salary increases. In a media statement, Senkubuge said: "The City of Tshwane would like to apologise to Tshwane Bus Service users for the inconvenience caused by workers who responded to ongoing wage negotiations and its pending outcomes." She said all Tshwane Bus Services would remain suspended until this afternoon. Samwu secretary Mpho Tladinyane said it would be wrong to give the impression that bus drivers were on strike.

He said: "The MMC is acting like a mad woman. She is suffering from paranoia.

"They are misleading people by claiming that there is a strike."

He said that negotiations with the municipality would continue today and it was expected to yield positive results for workers.

The negotiations followed a 60-day benchmarking exercise undertaken to compare City salary scales with those of their counterparts.

The exercise was concluded two months back and its intention was to put Tshwane on par with other Category 10 municipalities.

Tshwane was upgraded from level 9 to 10 in 2017, but its salary scales were not adjusted in line with its new status.

The situation led City workers to go on a week-long protest in July, demanding their salaries to be in line with the new ranking of the municipality.

Tladinyane said: "We will brief all workers at 12pm outside Tshwane House regarding the outcome of the meeting."

Pretoria News