MMC warns against illegal connections in Tshwane









ILLEGAL electricity connections in Mamelodi are posing a serious danger to residents and costing the City of Tshwane millions of rand each year. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Illegal electricity connections in informal settlements were not only posing a threat to the lives of residents, but also damaging the network and setting the City of Tshwane back financially each year. These were the sentiments of MMC of Utility Services, Abel Tau, and Mamelodi ward councillor Morwangwato Mantjane. Tau and Mantjane told Pretoria News that residents who had been waiting to be moved to formal housing had developed a tendency to just go ahead and connect electricity illegally. Although people needed electricity to survive, the connections were illegal and a threat to their lives. Tau said: “This is why we and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa have embarked on the Letsema Programme to improve and formalise informal settlements. This includes providing electricity to informal settlements for the City to generate that revenue it would lose if the people tampered with the network. We have already started in Nellmapius.

“Obviously illegal electricity connections are affecting the City negatively. Sometimes these connections ruin an entire network and transformers burn one after another. In turn that costs the City millions to repair.”

Mantjane said: “These connections have killed people, especially in old informal settlements such as Alaska.

“When you walk in the streets you can see exposed wires that children have to jump or walk under on a daily basis.

“These people have been promised electricity and to date they are still waiting.

“I want to propose to the City of Tshwane that these people be moved to a temporary location and provided with electricity while they wait for RDP houses.

“Illegal connections rob residents who are in formal housing because it is their electricity that is stolen and it is their transformers that are broken for purposes of these connections.”

At Alaska informal settlement on Wednesday, a man and his family were working together to illegally connect electricity just outside the Viva Foundation School.

Tau said people could die from illegal connections, especially during the rainy season.

