These were the sentiments of MMC of Utility Services, Abel Tau, and Mamelodi ward councillor Morwangwato Mantjane.
Tau and Mantjane told Pretoria News that residents who had been waiting to be moved to formal housing had developed a tendency to just go ahead and connect electricity illegally.
Although people needed electricity to survive, the connections were illegal and a threat to their lives.
Tau said: “This is why we and mayor Stevens Mokgalapa have embarked on the Letsema Programme to improve and formalise informal settlements. This includes providing electricity to informal settlements for the City to generate that revenue it would lose if the people tampered with the network. We have already started in Nellmapius.