Mmusi Maimane ready for court battle over reopening of schools

Pretoria - One South Africa leader Mmusi Maimane has declared he is ready to meet the Department of Basic Education in court again regarding the reopening of schools. At the same time, the Council of Education Ministers said it was not ruling out the possibility of going to court to seek protection from all those hell-bent on obstructing schooling. It said it had noted with disappointment and dismay the sporadic attempts by political and civic organisations to disrupt learning at some schools around the country. “These organisations have threatened teachers and learners; others have gone to court and failed to stop the schools reopening, and are now resorting to threats and disruptions to achieve their intended goals,” it said. It appealed to all aggrieved organisations to rather engage through the usual platforms.

“These platforms are appropriate avenues to register their concerns and complaints and not our centres of learning and development. The unfolding political ballgame does not belong in schools.”

The council said it was regrettable that leaders would choose schools as a “theatre of political posturing and muscle-flashing while the department was working on creating a safe environment for learning and teaching during Covid-19.

“Failure to desist from these regrettable acts will leave us no choice but to exercise our options in terms of the South African Schools Act to make sure we protect our schools, educators, learners and the rights and interests of parents who wish to take their children back to school,” said Minister Angie Motshekga.

She said some of the organisations had lost in court and were resorting to disruptive behaviour. “We are disappointed and dismayed that these organisations have neglected to recognise the efforts of the department in providing alternatives for parents who, out of well-founded anxiety and fear, wish not to return their children to school.

“Some parents wish not to return their children to school because they have comorbidities and this is a fact well understood and embraced by the department.

“For these parents we’ve made provision, as allowed by the act, for home education. This option is available and can be accessed by applying at provincial departments,” the minister said.

However, Maimane said: “If the department feels strongly that fighting for the right to life is a political issue and wants to take us to court, well, I look forward to meeting them in court.

“At its core, the Ministry of Basic Education made the same argument in court, that this was being politicised. Fact is we are seeing an increase in infections; we are seeing learners, teachers and support staff contract the virus.

“More schools are opening and shutting on a regular basis. It can never be political to say the right to life is supreme over other rights.

“Our fight is to safeguard the lives of our learners and teachers, delaying learning will safeguard and adjust the curriculum and have fewer people spreading the virus.”

He said the department was failing to acknowledge that there were many schools lacking basic services, and some of the interventions made were not working.

On Friday, the movement picketed outside the department’s offices in the CBD demanding that the decision to reopen schools be reconsidered. It had previously approached the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, regarding the same issue, but was unsuccessful.

