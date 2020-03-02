Mobile classes for Olievenhoutbosch kids

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - The Department of Education in the province has committed to providing mobile classrooms to accommodate hundreds of learners who were removed from illegal schools in Olievenhoutbosch last week. The department deployed investigators and senior officials to engage community leaders who shut down several unregistered schools in the area. The schools operated from back-rooms and RDP houses. A group of residents, led by the local structures of the ANC, SACP, ANC Youth League and the SA National Civic Organisation, stopped academic proceedings from Monday in the schools they considered a “waste of children’s time and future”. Spokesperson for the department Steve Mabona said: “We will deliver 10 mobiles that will be assembled and ready today. “These mobiles will be shared by the three primary schools. Learner material will be ordered accordingly. The admissions process started on Friday.”

The residents went to government schools to demand a count of all undocumented foreign national learners who they said had taken the space of South Africans.

According to them, this left South African parents with no option but to register in the illegal schools.

The residents raided the alleged illegal schools, where they removed pupils from congested classrooms. Thereafter, they counted South African children and those of foreign nationals who had proper documents.

They said their biggest priority was ensuring that the department accommodated the learners who clearly had identification documents.

They said the illegal schools were wasting the children's future because they would receive meaningless academic progress reports. Moreover, since the schools were not recognised by the department, such learners would appear as if they didn't even go to school.

Mabona, however, said: “We wish to caution that the public must resist from taking the law into their own hands; it is also important to emphasise that all children of school-going age have a right to education, irrespective of their nationality.”

ANC branch secretary Kenny Masha said: “Our members did what they had to do because they thought the future of children is very important, and such illegal schools are not necessary in society.

“It just goes to show that there is no proper leadership in Olievenhoutbosch. How could a community so small have so many illegal schools operated inside government-provided RDP houses and back rooms? Something is clearly not right here and we need to rectify that.

“We are happy the department was able to come to partner and engage with us. We even sat and talked with one deputy director-general, who received a list of 377 South African pupils who needed to be accommodated in government schools and 14 documented foreign national pupils who needed to be removed from those dodgy schools.

“Now that we are done with the Department of Education, we'll soon meet the Independent Schools Directorate to hand over a list of all unregistered and illegal schools that will be issued with legal letters to close their doors. These schools are run by crooks, who just say “they are still in the process of registering”.

“The teachers are not qualified and some are not even documented. There is no proper services for sanitation purposes. There is no safety compliance certificates. It's just a mess. You find a small room packed with over 50 young children.”

Pretoria News