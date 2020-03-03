Mobile classrooms for pupils removed from unregistered schools in Olivenhoutbosch

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Olievenhoutbosch community members and activists were impressed by the Department of Education for keeping its promise to urgently deliver mobile classrooms for pupils removed from illegal and unregistered schools. The local ANC, SACP, ANCYL and the South African National Civic Organisation sang the praises of the department when they witnessed large trucks in the community to drop off 10 classrooms at three government schools. The classrooms will be erected to accommodate over 300 pupils in Philena and Bathabile primary schools. Pupils were taken out of unregistered schools that were operated by people who did not follow proper schools registration processes. Having concluded that unregistered schools could not issue pupils with credible qualifications, the community took it upon themselves to head out to the streets and shutdown numerous schools that did not comply.

ANC secretary in the community Kenny Masha said the community was shocked to discover an overwhelming amount of schools that were operated in back rooms and government issued RDP houses.

Pupils were squeezed together in small rooms to a point that they could not move freely.

"The community was upset to see people who are not academically qualified to teach, work as teachers and school principals.

"We could not even understand which academic curriculum they were following in their schools.

"What these people have done is wrong and we said the community of Olievenhoutbosch will not allow and tolerate that anymore.

"They were just wasting the children's time because at the end of the day they'll issue them worthless progress reports and illegal transfer letters.

"Already, we had a child that could not go to a government secondary school because that child went to one of these illegal primary schools.

"When you speak to these people who operate the schools to find out why they're doing this they all tell you that they are still in the process of registering their schools.

Community members said they’ll wait for the Independent Schools Directorate to come here and issue these schools with official letters to formally close their doors.

Most of these schools were found to be owned and operated by foreign nations, with most pupils born in neighbouring African countries like Zimbabwe, Mozambique and other countries like Malawi and Tanzania.

Spokesperson for the Department of Education Steve Mabona advised the community not to take matters of the law into their own hands.

He said the department was going to help irrespective of where some pupils come from.

Pretoria News