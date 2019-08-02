Dr Moeketsi Mosola remains the city manager of Tshwane despite a council resolution to part ways on July 31. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Acting mayor Abel Tau undermined council by granting outgoing city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola special leave, while he should have vacated office on July 31 as approved by council. This is according to the ANC in Tshwane, which yesterday formally complained to the office of the Speaker in the council regarding the matter.

The official opposition accused Tau of veering from the agreement reached to terminate the contract of Mosola. This was to take effect from July 31.

On Wednesday, the City said the executive mayor had extended Mosola’s period in office for another month by granting him special leave until August 31. It said there were elements of the separation agreement that had yet to be finalised.

In making the announcement, mayoral spokesperson Omogolo Taunyane said the City had granted Mosola an extension of his special leave.

But ANC chief whip Aaron Malu-leka, in the letter to Speaker Katlego Mathebe, criticised Tau for undermining a resolution taken during a council sitting on July 25.

In terms of that resolution, the City was to part ways with Mosola at the end of last month.

Maluleka told the Speaker that any signed deal initiated by Tau and Mosola would be deemed unlawful.

“Any changes related to the position of the city manager must be subjected to a special council meeting; failure to do so will lead the ANC with no option but to approach the MEC (for Co-Operative Governance and Traditional Affairs) for intervention should the acting mayor ignore the council resolution,” Maluleka wrote.

In a media statement, the party referred to an “absurd communique” from Executive Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa, accusing him of extending Mosola’s special leave.

“We note that the executive mayor has taken this decision while on a 'all expenses paid' Huawei study tour in China with his team to learn about smart cities. We also note that the executive mayor decided to go on a study tour in the midst of a tense labour unrest in the City of Tshwane,” the party said.

According to the ANC, the council resolution did not include a golden handshake, “but to pay Dr Moeketsi Mosola a portion of his contract left since he started in 2017. His annual salary is R2.46 million”.

The ANC said chief operating officer James Murphy had been appointed as the acting city manager for three months.

Regarding the special leave, the ANC said: “Dr Moeketsi Mosola has been on a lengthy sick leave as evidenced by the sick note he submitted to the City. There is no record of a ‘special leave’ registered with the City submitted by Dr Moeketsi Mosola,” the ANC said.

The party further said “Section 54A of the Municipal Systems Act is clear that it is only a council that can appoint a city manager or an acting city manager".

“Mokgalapa is way out of line to even contemplate extending Dr Moeketsi Mosola’s leave as he is no longer an employee of the City of Tshwane as per a council meeting resolution.

“Mokgalapa doesn’t have authority to appoint a city manager or even an acting city manager the legislation gives powers to council to appoint a city manager and the executive mayor is simply usurping a power that is not delegated to him by council”.

