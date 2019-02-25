Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa announces Gladafrica contract will be cancelled. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has announced that the controversial GladAfrica contract will be terminated in June. The contract was effected by the City of Tshwane in November 2017 with a view to receive assistance in the roll-out of infrastructure projects valued at R12 billion.

Last month the Auditor-General made adverse findings against the awarding of the contract, declaring it to be irregular.

Mokgalapa said the decision to can the contract followed a mutual agreement between the City of Tshwane and the engineering consultancy firm GladAfrica.

He said the contract has cost the city an amount of R495 million since its inception in November 2017 to 20 February this year.

On Thursday, Mokgalapa will ask council during an ordinary sitting to approve the report "so that we may focus on providing decent basic services to the people of Tshwane".

"I will also ask council to establish a Financial Misconduct Board to be established so that it can consider all associated material that led to the conclusion of the GladAfrica contract and make recommendations to council as to what steps to follow to ensure that officials responsible are appropriately dealt with within the prescripts of Tshwane policy and the rule of law.

"This includes, but is not limited to, the city manager’s involvement in all matters related to GladAfrica," he said.

Pretoria News