Tshwane executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Newly-appointed Tshwane mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has pleaded for time and space to make up his mind regarding the appointment of his mayoral committee. This was despite speculation doing the rounds that Mokgalapa might ring in three new changes to members of the mayoral committee.

Former MMCs Mare-Lise Fourie for finance, Economic Development and Spatial Planning’s Randal Williams and Cilliers Brink for Shared and Corporate Services were expected to be left out in the cold.

Mokgalapa, who was elected uncontested as the mayor last week, is likely to make a much-awaited announcement on the MMCs appointments before the council sitting on February 28.

Mayoral spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi said: “The executive mayor has not yet appointed a mayoral committee and will do so in due course and make a formal announcement to that effect.”

He asked for Mokgalapa to be given “the space to apply himself to the assembling of the team that will drive the service delivery agenda in the city which is his primary focus”.

“He must be allowed the time and space to assemble the best possible team for the purposes of ensuring that the people of Tshwane get the best possible political leadership this DA-led multi-party can offer to our people,” he said.

Mgobozi said Mokgalapa will make a formal announcement at the appropriate time.

