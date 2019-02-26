Pretoria - Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa has expressed disappointment about a number of vandalised municipality facilities, saying it impacted negatively on service delivery. He made these remarks following his visit to region seven in Bronkhorstpruit on Tuesday as part of the Accelerated Service Delivery Programme.

"While the City is busy prioritising infrastructure-led developments and the regular maintenance of municipal assets, none of these commitments mean anything if the very communities meant to benefit from these projects and programmes vandalise them", he said

He cited Zithobeni Stadium as one of the vadalised city properties.

The stadium was completed in 2017 and it would need a further R10 million to be fixed.

"The latter amount could have been used to provide much better services to the masses but instead it will now go towards fixing what has been intentionally broken," he said.

Mokgalapa said the city will set aside funding to refurbish the stadium in the 2019/20 budget.

"We will not give up on this public amenity because such facilities provide young people with an alternative to bad behaviour.

"My task moving forward is to inculcate a culture of ownership among residents and encourage them to guard our scarce resources." he said.



He also visited the Zithobeni Clinic, where he was impressed with the level of professionalism at the facility.

"The DA-led multiparty administration recognises the challenges faced by many residents in accessing basic primary health care and dealing with substance abuse issues and we are committed to addressing these challenges," he said.

