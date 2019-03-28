Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa disputes claims by the ANC that the DA-led administration spent only 22 percent of its capital budget. Picture: Rapula Moatshe

Pretoria - The DA-led administration in the City of Tshwane has come under fire from the regional ANC for failing to spend 78 percent of its capital budget for the 2018/2019 financial year. The ANC claimed only 22 percent of the budget was spent, saying the situation impacted negatively on the provision of basic services such as electricity, water, sanitation and waste collection.

The municipal spending came under fire at least 90 days before the end of the financial year on June 30.

Executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa dismissed the claims as fallacious, saying the capital budget on more than 270 projects approved by council in the adjustments budget for 2018/19 was R4,022 billion.

"As at March 2, 2019, the cumulative actual and committed spend on capital projects is R1,9 billion or 46.5% of the adjusted budget.

"This compares well with spending patterns historically," he said.

He said the spending on such projects was never proportional over a financial year.

"Progress is typically slow in the first two quarters of a financial year and increases exponentially towards the end of the year," he said.

He expressed disappointment that "the ANC is more interested in politicking than helping our administration to better the lives of our citizens".

The ANC said: "Capex budget will not be used for capital projects in the current financial year. This also means that the City has failed to deliver basic survives of electricity, water, sanitation and waste collection – the City failed to do maintenance or upgrades in the existing and ageing infrastructure."

Mokgalapa, on the other hand, said factors impacting on spending included supply chain constraints, stoppages of projects due to interference from business forums and lack of proper planning resulting in the approval of projects that are not ready for implementation.

"The stoppages of projects due to the interference and intimidation of contractors on site by the so-called business forums pose very real challenges that have become a national inhibiter for investments and new job opportunities.

This is a regular occurrence in the private sector and public sector projects," he said.

Pretoria News