Pretoria - True to his promise of accelerating service delivery, executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa yesterday put on his overall and gumboots and hit the streets of Cullinan and Refilwe on a service-delivery tour. Accompanied by MMCs and City officials, he spent the day picking up rubbish and interacting with front-line municipal employees at Tshwane regional offices.

He visited a clinic project under construction in Cullinan, where he expressed satisfaction about progress already made. Work at the multi- million rand state-of-the-art clinic is anticipated to be completed by the end of next month.

“In March I will be here to cut the ribbon. I am quite happy with the progress that is being made here,” he said.

The other stop was at the site where a R70million project to build a stadium will be launched next month. There Mokgalapa assessed the readiness of the contractors to begin construction.

“They have shown me where the stadium will be. They are still waiting for a letter of authorisation from the Department of Labour, and as soon as they have received it they will start immediately.

“I am quite happy about the project and I will come back for a sod-turning ceremony.”

It was envisaged that construction of the stadium would take about 20 months to complete.

Mokgalapa said: “When I was elected as mayor I promised that I will be on a service delivery mission.

"This is one of the starting points where I am accelerating service delivery.”

He said the visit to the area was not going to be a once-off event.

“The next stop will be region seven. We have a programme that we have put together to ensure that we deliver services in all regions.

“Of course, sometimes I will have to come back to make sure that everything is still on track.”

The mayor also interacted with officials at the municipality’s customer service section.

“We have to make sure that the queries from our customers, who are the people of the city, are recorded adequately and they are given reference numbers. And that they receive feedback after the query has been logged.”

Mokgalapa also rolled up his sleeves to get his hands dirty by collecting trash from the streets and doing marking on the road.

“This is what I am talking about when I talk about the delivery of basic services - marking of the roads, cutting of the grass. It is important that we do this,” he said.

Some service delivery challenges included the formalisation of the 22 informal settlements in region five.

“The formalisation of those settlements is still a key challenge, together with a lack of rudimentary services,” he said.

