Tshwane Mayor Stevens Mokgalapa. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The request by executive mayor Stevens Mokgalapa for council to rescind the appointment of chief operations officer James Murphy as acting city manager for the next three months was withdrawn following a marathon special sitting late yesterday. Despite there being only one item on the agenda, the meeting lasted the entire day, and ANC regional leader Dr Kgosi Maepa posted an update on social media just after 7pm.

Regional spokesperson Bafuze Yabo confirmed the social media post was authentic. The turn of events paved way for Murphy to take over as accounting officer in an acting capacity from Lorraine Tredaux. Incumbent Dr Moeketsi Mosola leaves at the end of the month.

Mokgalapa’s request was based on a report implicating Murphy of wrongdoing in the distribution of millions to NGOs that did not exist. This was despite the fact that the report was found to be erroneous and subsequently withdrawn.

Last month, council approved the appointment of Murphy for three months at a closed meeting during its ordinary sitting. The same sitting approved the separation agreement with city manager Mosola by July 31 and payment for the remainder of his contract, which still has over two years to run.

However, the mayor made an about-turn and extended Mosola’s stay until the end of this month, saying there were elements of the separation agreement that were yet to be finalised.

The extension was controversial as Mosola was on sick leave when the mayor stated he was extending his special leave.

Prior to the meeting yesterday, the ANC had said it was not sure why the Mokgalapa made a sudden 360-degree turn after proposing the appointment of Murphy last month.

“We know that some in the DA caucus members are very unhappy with the decision to remove Murphy for the advantage and advancement of a puppet of the embattled city manager,” the official opposition said.

The party had vowed it was not going to agree with any attempt by the DA to install what it called Mosola’s puppet or for him to “indirectly rule from the grave”.

“There's absolutely no reason why Murphy, who is the legally appointed acting city manager, shouldn’t go on to execute a task assigned to him lawfully by council,” the ANC said.

“The ANC remains convinced that the decision of July 25 to separate with the embattled city manager was correct”

On Mosola’s special leave, the ANC said: “For the executive mayor to say that Mosola’s so-called special leave is extended is misleading. The executive mayor lied under oath and the ANC will follow up on the course of action appropriate in this regard.”

The ANC added it had taken a decision to reject the payment of “R7.5million, R8m or R9m as a golden handshake” for Mosola and that it would not rubber stamp any resolution that sought to reward him in any way.

Pretoria News