Pretoria - Molefe Moeletsi from Atteridgeville has qualified to represent South Africa at the Federation of International Sports, Aerobics and Fitness World Championships taking place next month in the Netherlands. The 28-year-old is a sport aerobics athlete in the Proteas team and the head coach at the Dalia fitness club.

The Federation of International Sports, Aerobics and Fitness, an international non-profit federation dedicated to sport aerobics, fitness and hip hop, is dedicated to the development of the aerobic and fitness industry at an international level.

“I first participated at the International World Championships in 2017 in Australia and I can’t wait to outdo myself in the individual routine as well as the team routine this year at the championships,” Moeletsi said.

He said his passion for gymnastics and aerobics started at age 11 while attending Makgwaraneng Primary School in Atteridgeville and when the opportunity of joining the school team came, he signed up.

Soon after that he competed at the provincial games, at which he placed first.

He was then selected to represent Gauteng in Durban for the Love Life games, where he ended in third position. The following years he participated in a number of competitions and won titles in provincial and national events.

Moeletsi participated in the South African Gymnastics Federation championships through his schooling, but after finishing his matric, for financial reasons Moeletsi quit gymnastics and worked for two years.

But because he was used to the fitness world he decided to make a comeback to sport aerobics and began coaching the drum majorettes and gymnastics team at Banareng Primary School, Makgwaraneng Primary School and Kgabo Primary School in Atteridgeville.

The teams he coached went on to participate in the national championships in Kimberley.

During this time he slowly got his groove back, when he and a group of aerobics exercisers competed at provincial level and qualified to represent the province at a national competition in Cape Town.

The team then qualified to represent South Africa for the first time at the Federation of International Sports, Aerobics and Fitness International World Championships two years ago.

“The fitness world is so alive. It is filled with coaches and teammates who inspire, which is why I decided to find another way to focus on my passion for sport and gymnastics and started coaching the drummies and gymnastics teams.

“I know that a healthy body houses a healthy mind, which is why I am teaching these primary school pupils physical education.”

He noted that since he began coaching primary school pupils it had been hard work to qualify for international championships himself, and he ended up not going for financial reasons.

He pleaded with sponsors to help the sport grow in townships as he had experienced the same ordeal when growing up.

“All of these years I have been struggling with sponsorships but, because I have a passion for fitness, I always end up getting to these championships and coming out on top,” he said.

The championships will take place from October 16 to 20.

“I want to leave my mark, I want to see this skill grow in the township of Atteridgeville.”

