Pretoria - A Midrand mother only realised when her baby girl was six months old that the child suffered from cerebral palsy, allegedly due to a lack of oxygen during birth. Mapula Kganyago said at first she thought this was fate and due to natural causes. It was only three years later that she realised that the hospital staff could be at fault.

Kganyago had met a woman at a shopping centre who had a child suffering from the same fate and they had started talking about their children,

Kganyago has now instituted a nearly R5million damages claim against the Limpopo MEC for Health.

But the provincial government is objecting, saying the claim fell outside the six months scope which the law provides for claims to be instituted.

The mother approached the North Gauteng High Court in a bid to obtain permission to institute her claim outside the time frame.

She explained that she was ignorant about the law and had had no idea that her child, now 11, possibly suffered due to the negligence of the hospital staff.

Little Maite was born in April 2008 following a hellish few days in which the mother was in labour. She was supposed to have a Caesarean-section (C-section), but the procedure was never done. The mother was allegedly told over four days not to “push” as she was not yet due to give birth.

But Kganyago, who claims she was left mostly alone during this time, eventually gave birth on her own in her hospital bed. She said in court papers that after she fell pregnant, she regularly went for check-ups and she and her unborn baby were doing well.

In April 2008 she began experiencing what she perceived to be labour pains at home and she went to the local clinic.

She was referred to the Dr CN Phatudi Hospital in Tzaneen, where she was told she was not in labour and that she had to go home.

She went back to the clinic that night as the pains persisted and a nurse there gave her a letter to give to the doctor at the hospital recommending a C-section.

Her mother handed the letter to a nurse at the hospital. Kganyago said the nurse was rude and asked how her mother could allow her to do a C-section as ”this would kill her”. She said the nurse then tore the letter up.

The next day a doctor asked the nurses why she had been admitted for so long, without giving birth. He then advised that she be booked in for a C-section.

But Kganyago said nothing was done over the next few days, other than the nurses telling her she was not ready to give birth. She said she complained about being in pain, but her pleas were allegedly ignored.

Eventually on the fourth day another patient saw her plight and called the nurses. By then she had already delivered the child in her bed.

They whisked her child away and placed her in an incubator. When she saw her the next day a nurse told her the baby had burnt her leg in the incubator, but she was fine. They were then discharged.

The child did not cry at all the following day and the mother became worried as she did not close her eyes. She was not sure whether her baby was asleep or moved, as she moved very little.

She took her to a doctor, who could not tell her what was wrong. Eventually after six months she was told her child had cerebral palsy.

As a first time mother she said she only realised that this could be due to the negligence of the staff at the hospital when she met another mother with the same problem.

That woman referred her to her attorney, who was busy instituting a damages claim on her behalf at the time.

Kganyago's application to claim outside the prescribed time has meanwhile been postponed indefinitely.

