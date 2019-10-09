Mom delighted with new RDP home









DORIS MONYAI with her children Mpho, 7, and Kgothatso, 4, outside their new house in Rama City. Jacques Naude/African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - It was a moment of happiness for wheelchair-bound Doris Monyai yesterday when she received a set of keys to her new house in Rama City. The 42-year-old mother of three was among the 86 beneficiaries who moved into their four-room RDP houses during a ceremony in the area. Human Settlements MEC Lebogang Maile, who presided over the ceremony, gave keys to only five residents as a symbolic gesture of the handover. The MEC told residents that the government was fulfilling what Premier David Makhura promised them during his visit to the area two years ago. Back then Makhura heralded the establishment of a new settlement to be known as Rama City.

Maile said: “Since the premier’s visit there have been 1200 houses built.”

He said the government promised to build at least 17000 houses on land acquired by the community through the land restitution programme.

The community was awarded the land ownership 10 years ago after a long fight to secure it.

Maile thanked the community for being receptive to outsiders, who also wanted to settle in the area.

Monyai, who was all smiles after receiving her house keys, expressed gratitude to the government after she struggled for 10 years to have a proper roof over her head.

She said: “I am so happy that I have at last received a house. I used to live in a shack for such a long time and I am now relieved that I will have a comfortable place to stay.”

The unemployed woman said she first applied for an RDP house in 2009 in Madibeng Local Municipality, where she lived in a shack.

Monyai, who depends on government’s social disability grant for her survival, said her application failed to yield positive results.

She told of how she was tossed from pillar to post as she tried to inquire from municipal officials about the process of building her a house.

She then relocated to Gauteng, where she applied for the house last year in April.

Maile announced that the government would take care of military veterans who fought against apartheid by allocating them 200 houses.

“We don’t want to come to you only during elections time,” he said.

He said the newly established settlement would serve to alleviate the plight of people who travel long distance to work, saying plans were in the pipeline to make sure jobs would be created in the area.

“A place like this should not only be where people can sleep. It should also have schools and sporting facilities,” he said.

The MEC said that in Gauteng there were at least 1.2-million people on the housing waiting list, highlighting that the government won’t be in a position to build houses for all of them.

The government, he said, has a programme called rapid land release through which it aimed to allocate pieces of land to people willing to build houses for themselves.

Others who wanted houses would be provided with sites that would be installed with electricity and water.

Pretoria News