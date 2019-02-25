A REPORT from the Health Department indicates that Gloria Mhlongo gave permission for her stillborn son to be incinerated. African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The mother whose newborn vanished at Refentse Public Clinic in Stinkwater gave verbal consent that her stillborn son could be incinerated. This is according to the Gauteng Department of Health, which said it had now concluded its investigations.

In terms of the findings, the midwife did everything by the book, Tshwane health district chief director Mothomone Pitsi said.

“The case has been finalised and the investigation report pointed out that the clinical interventions and functional engagements of the attending midwife were operationally sufficient,” Pitsi said.

“However, there was an omission in as far as record keeping was concerned.”

He said the implicated midwife had apologised to the family after the incident. “The family, patient and staff members were debriefed. The attending midwife was cautioned for the failure to obtain written consent for the incineration of the foetus and has met the family and apologised accordingly.

“We are re-looking at our standard operating procedure on human tissue handling to ensure better management of patients,” Pitsi said.

However, when confronted with the findings of the report by the Pretoria News, Gloria Mhlongo, 27, of New Eersterust near Soshanguve, denied she gave verbal consent after giving birth to her premature baby boy in May last year. She said neither was she provided with any information or counselling by the department.

Mhlongo previously said a senior official at the clinic told her: “We did you a favour by disposing of your baby because you wouldn’t have been able to afford a coffin.”

Recalling the day of the incident, she said she had arrived at the clinic in excruciating pain and wasn’t given any medical assistance until a cleaner called a nurse who helped her.

“When I tried to get up to see the baby, the nurse told me to lie down. I saw him lying there and he was breathing. The nurse went to weigh him, and then told me it was a boy. She had a plastic bag in her hand in which she placed him and turned her back on me.”

DA provincial health spokesperson Jack Bloom said the mother deserved full details of the report. “I’ve also asked for a written reply which should come quite soon. It is very upsetting that she’s only getting the reply now; it’s very poor of the department because the matter did not get the priority it deserves,” he said.

