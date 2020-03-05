Mom in tears over delay in trial of 2 men accused of killing ANCYL member Lethabo Nkoana

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Postponements of court proceedings against the two men accused of killing ANC Youth League (ANCYL) member Lethabo Nkoana at a rally in Hammanskraal have left a bitter taste in friends' and families' mouths. Mother of Nkoana, 25, could not hold back tears or listen to the remainder of the proceedings in the Temba Magistrate’s Court yesterday. Nkoana was shot dead at the Temba Stadium in Hammanskraal on November 9 during a squabble involving ANCYL members who had attended the rally. Boitumelo Moatlhodi and co-accused Kagiso Kekana appeared briefly in a courtroom filled with party members clad in T-shirts displaying a photo of Nkoana. The men are charged with murder, attempted murder as well as possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

Moatlhodi is the alleged shooter.

Kekana was granted bail of R5000 as he had been co-operating with police and had handed himself over when asked to do so.

The State requested that bail be denied for Moatlhodi because of a lack of a confirmed residential address and fears for his safety after being identified as the alleged killer.

The court, however, still granted him bail of R3000 after the mother of a friend testified she would be willing to let him stay at her home.

The matter was postponed for further investigations and to afford the police time to acquire scene photos, track report and train evidence.

Jabulani Musi, ANCYL convener in Mamelodi, said it was frustrating for friends and family of Nkoana who came to court for yet another delay.

“As it stands, the suspects are out there enjoying their freedom while one of our own has been killed.

“We don’t even know what to do to help the family because it seems the law is not taking this matter seriously,”said Musi.

“I can’t tell you how painful it is for all of us here to have to watch his mother crying because justice is being delayed for her son.

“No one is coming forth to inform the mother what is happening or any kind of counselling provided,” he said.

The matter is scheduled to return to court on April 22.

Pretoria News