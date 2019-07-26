Picture: succo/Pixabay

Pretoria - The mother of a teenager who has a brain tumour claimed damages from the MEC for Health, citing neglect by neurosurgeons at the George Mukhari Hospital. The specialists had operated on the child for the third time, leaving her with severe neurological and physical defects.

Millicent Sambo issued the claim (amount not known) in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, on behalf of Tintswalo Sambo.

The mother told the court that after the child’s second operation she was much better and she had hope that her daughter would recover.

But her hopes were dashed after the third operation in which the specialists tried to remove some of the growth.

Sambo alleged that she was forced into giving consent for the third operation after being threatened with a court application if she did not give the green light.

According to her, the specialists were negligent in performing the last operation, failing to monitor her daughter regularly. She felt the operation was inappropriate.

Ashley was 13 in 2013 when she was admitted to hospital suffering from severe headaches. By the time she was admitted, she was vomiting and dragging her left foot.

Judge Annali Basson, in her judgment, remarked that tragically Ashley was discharged 11 months later, suffering from severe neurological defects.

Upon her admission she already suffered severe life-threatening signs. A brain scan revealed a large tumour which caused pressure on her brain.

It was explained to the court that a posterior fossa cerebellar tumour was a type of brain tumour located in or near the bottom of the skull.

A shunt was inserted as the experts regarded this essential to relieve some of the pressure.

The teenager’s symptoms improved considerably after this operation, but the experts agreed that the tumour had to be removed. A biopsy of the tumour was taken during a second operation, to which the mother had consented.

After this operation, Ashley’s condition was stable. But then she was told that the doctors insisted on removing the tumour. The mother did not want to give her consent and she said the doctors accused her of being selfish and threatened her with a court order. She said in light of this she then signed the consent form.

The doctors denied that they had threatened the mother.

The mother said the doctors told her they knew exactly where the tumour was and assured her her daughter would be fine. But things did not turn out this way. The teenager had to remain in hospital for months, and when she was eventually discharged, she could hardly walk. One of the mother’s main complaints was that the neurosurgeons never explained to her what went wrong. She said as a result of the doctor’s incompetence, her daughter was now handicapped.

Judge Basson said a mother could never be faulted for worrying about her child, but given the tumour, the doctors couldn't be held responsible for Ashley’s condition.

The judge, in turning down the claim, also found that the mother was never threatened into giving consent for the operation.

Pretoria News