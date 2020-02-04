Elizabeth Oosthuizen, who died more than a year ago, wrote in her will: “My child, in life you never had any respect for me or any of my possessions. That is why you assaulted me, bad-mouthed me and lied and defrauded me.
“You have already swindled from me what you thought was due to you, without my permission. You know exactly what it is about. Good luck for the future.”
Oosthuizen’s last will and testament was the subject of an application before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, in which her two sons Cornelius Oosthuizen and Dirk Winterbach O’Neil asked the court to declare the testament their mother drew up and signed in 2013 to be her last will.
The brothers turned to court as they could not find the original 2013 will after her death, but only a signed copy of the document.