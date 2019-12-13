Monitors deployed to curb festive attacks on tourists









MINISTER of Police Bheki Cele and his Tourism counterpart Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane announce a joint operation to combat attacks on tourists during the festive season. Thobile Mathonsi African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - Hundreds of monitors have been deployed in areas identified as hot spots for attacks on tourists, Minister of Police Bheki Cele said. He was addressing the media about efforts to combat attacks on tourists this festive season, alongside Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane. Cele also disclosed that national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, and director-general in the Department of Tourism, Victor Tharage, had just signed a memorandum of understanding to deal with attacks on tourists. He said tourists were mostly affected by crime in the coastal areas during the festive season. Mpumalanga also remained one of the areas where incidents occurred and were prevalent.

Cele said the monitors were given basic training on how to deal with the problem. Advanced training was also on the cards.

Kubayi-Ngubane said the monitors were in hundreds of hot spots across the entire country and in specific tourism destinations such as national parks.

KwaZulu-Natal had the highest number of monitors with 370, followed by SA National Parks 302, North West 100 and the Western Cape with 70.

Kubayi-Ngubane and Cele said criminal attacks on tourists were bad for the country’s reputation.

The initiative, according to the ministers, would enhance safety and help combat crimes and ensure that South Africans remained a tourist attraction to the rest of the world.

Cele said the police had been making arrests where crimes on tourists happened. “You’ll remember that Gauteng at one time gave us a lot of problems with criminals following tourists from the airport. We’ve created a unit to investigate and follow this crime and the results are good in terms of reduction of these incidents.

“For instance, in January we had 46 of those, February eight, March eight, April zero, May two, June one, July three, August four, September zero, October one (and) November seven. This means our unit is working to keep people safe between airports and their destinations.”