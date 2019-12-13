He was addressing the media about efforts to combat attacks on tourists this festive season, alongside Tourism Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane.
Cele also disclosed that national police commissioner, General Khehla Sitole, and director-general in the Department of Tourism, Victor Tharage, had just signed a memorandum of understanding to deal with attacks on tourists.
He said tourists were mostly affected by crime in the coastal areas during the festive season.
Mpumalanga also remained one of the areas where incidents occurred and were prevalent.