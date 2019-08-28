KOOS Strydom, the alleged mastermind in the murders of Mooinooi couple Anisha and Joey van Niekerk, is seen during a court hearing Zelda Venter

Pretoria - The alleged mastermind in the Mooinooi double murder, Koos Strydom, paid R1million in cash, money he had in his home, to victim Anisha van Niekerk as part payment for her smallholding. It happened a week before she and her wife Joey went missing. This is according to a statement Strydom made to the police two days after the North West couple’s disappearance.

The investigating officer, Lieutenant-Colonel Johannes Nkosi, yesterday again took the stand in the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria during the murder trial of Strydom, his wife Mercia and co-accused Aaron (James) Sithole, Jack Sithole and Alex Modau.

The Van Niekerks disappeared on December 10, 2017, from their smallholding in Mooinooi, between Brits and Rustenburg. They were supposed to attend to the funeral arrangements of Joey’s father the next day in Pretoria, but never made an appearance.

Their worried families filed a missing persons report with the police on December 11 and a task team was subsequently established to try to find them.

The burnt remains of one of the women was later found, but the body of the other could not be identified as it was burnt beyond recognition.

It is claimed the pair were tortured and gang-raped before they were hanged and their bodies later set alight and burnt with pool acid.

According to the State, they were murdered shortly after they were allegedly forced to sign a deal with Strydom regarding the sale of the plot.

Nkosi told the court that he asked Strydom and his wife to come to the police station to make a statement as they were the last people to have seen the couple alive.

He said at that stage it was a case regarding missing people and not murder, as no bodies had been found. As he didn’t regard them as possible suspects, they were treated as witnesses.

Strydom, in his statement, said that had known Anisha for nine months and was renting space on her plot from which he ran a panel-beating shop.

He claimed that she had told him she wanted to sell the plot for R2m and he had agreed to buy it.

He stated that he gave Anisha R1m in cash, which he had in his house.

His wife confirmed this and said she had helped to count the money. The rest of the money was due to be paid later.

Strydom stated that on the Sunday Anisha came to him again and he gave her another R5000 in cash.

He said he saw both women for the last time when they phoned him the next day from a garage in Mooinooi. They asked him to bring a cellphone to them which they had left at home.

They also gave him a set of keys to their house, so that their workers could feed their animals while they were away, he said.

According to Strydom, his wife and the women were seated in the back of a double cab bakkie, with two unknown women in the front. He said in his statement the women seemed to be under the influence of liquor.

He said he never took down the number plates of the vehicle.

Subsequent CCTV footage in the area did not show this vehicle or any of the victims. It was claimed that the white bakkie was parked outside the field of these cameras.

