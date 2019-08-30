KOOS STRYDOM, Aaron Sithole, Jack Sithole and Alex Modau are on trial for the murder of Mooinooi couple Anisha and Joey van Niekerk, along with Koos’s wife, Mercia. Zelda Venter

Pretoria - A police forensic investigator who was asked to analyse bags of bones collected by the police in the Mooinooi murder case said the burnt remains represented a minimum of three individuals. Warrant Officer Christiene Hagg this week took the stand in the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, double murder trial in which five people are accused of the murder of same-sex couple Anisha and Joey van Niekerk.

The pair disappeared on December 10, 2017. Only the burnt-out remains of Anisha could later be identified.

The couple, who lived on a plot in the small North West town, were allegedly tortured, gang raped and hanged before their bodies were allegedly burnt with acid and set alight.

The police recovered bones and other remains a few weeks after their disappearance in a veld near the farm of the alleged mastermind behind the killings, Koos Strydom.

He and his young wife Mercia and co-accused Aaron (James) Sithole, Jack Sithole and Alex Modau all pleaded not guilty to 13 charges. They chose to remain mum about their defence.

Hagg said she was tasked with identifying the mostly fragments of bone which the police had collected to establish if it were human bones and possibly that of the two women.

But Hagg told Judge Bert Bam there were at least three sets or human remains in the bags. It appeared one set of remains, which belonged to an unidentified person, had been exposed to the sun and weather elements for longer than the other two sets of remains. It thus suggested this person had died prior to the other two individuals and the body appeared to have decomposed under different circumstances.

Her analysis of the bones also proved that the two individuals who had died later showed that their bones were subjected to heat altering and temperature fluctuations. There were also signs that the last two sets of bones had been covered with flesh prior to them being subjected to heat.

Hagg was presented with dozens of bone fragments which she had to analyse. These included more than 60 cranial (skull) fragments, more than 50 rib fragments, sinus and other bones, as well as a molar tooth and seven roots.

While all the skeletal elements were fragmented, weathered and showed signs of thermal or heat damage, two sets of bones clearly appeared different from the third. Not all the bones could be placed and it is thus unsure whether the fragments belonged to even more than three individuals.

Another witness also presented shocking evidence and claimed Koos Strydom paid him a deposit of R15000 to abduct the Van Niekerk couple and gave him a firearm to do the job.

Nelson Malate said the plan was that he and two of his friends had to pose as Eskom workers and knock on the door of the couple’s home.

He said Mercia brought them the uniforms and the gun, but they decided not to do the job and to run away with the R15000.

Malate said he was approached the previous week by accused James to do the “job” for Koos. Malate and his two friends went to the panel beating business which Koos was operating from the Van Niekerks' property.

Malate said he insisted on a deposit to kidnap the women and the cash was delivered to him by James. The house where the couple lived was pointed out to him and he was told to do the job during the daytime.

Malate said that in that case he needed a gun, which Mercia that afternoon delivered to him, with cable ties and the uniforms. But he said they could not do the job, as there was a party at the house next to the Van Niekerks and there were too many people. They then decided to take the money and leave.

He said Koos repeatedly phoned him that night to ask when he was going to do the job. He also wanted them to bring the firearm back. Malate refused to go back to the plot as he did not trust Koos and said Mercia later came to fetch the firearm.

Asked what the plan was after the women were kidnapped, Malate said the only arrangement was that they had to load the women in a car and drive off, after which they had to phone Koos to meet them somewhere.

