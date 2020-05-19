More beds for positive cases at Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Pretoria - Construction and preparations are under way at the Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital to better handle Covid-19 cases that require hospital treatment. It is one of the health facilities that received funding from the Department of Health to upgrade its infrastructure to cope with the possible influx of coronavirus patients. Hospital spokesperson Zwide Ndwandwe said they were given a directive to prepare facilities that could accommodate a maximum of 500 beds for coronavirus patients. “Since the current infrastructure at the hospital didn’t meet the environmental factors required to be in place to deal with Covid-19 positive cases, the hospital opted to renovate 11 wards in the surgical corridor that will be converted into designated coronavirus wards.” Ndwandwe said the designated wards included the burns unit, which was in the final stages of renovation.

“The unit is expected to be ready for admissions in a week’s time while the converted wards in the surgical corridor will still take at least three weeks before patients can be admitted.”

He said the hospital also made plans for the installation of modular theatres that will be used to operate positive patients separate from non-infected patients.

He said the renovated wards would accommodate 350 beds and prefabricated structures would be installed to accommodate 150 beds. “These developments will serve the needs of Covid-19 patients and general patients beyond the pandemic era.”

Ndwandwe said that now the hospital had two tents being used to manage Covid-19 cases. “The first tent is for screening and testing. The second one is for admissions of tested patients (waiting for their results) who are too sick to be sent back home to self-quarantine and recover,” he said.

Infrastructure Development and Property Management MEC Tasneem Motara last week visited the hospital to monitor progress on the refurbishments.

Motara has inspected several construction sites of special Covid-19 quarantine wards in various health facilities across Gauteng, intended to provide 3056 beds, complemented by 1126 beds from external entities.

The construction of special Covid-19 wards in existing hospitals and clinics follows a decision by the provincial command council to undertake an emergency operation of building additional health infrastructure to accommodate the growing number of patients affected by the pandemic.

The Department of Health has raised concerns that existing health facilities will not be able to cope with the expected demand.

“We are preparing for the worst-case scenario and we are leaving nothing to chance,” said Motara.

Some of the work done thus far includes two wards at the Tshwane District Hospital and a newly built 12-bed temporary quarantine facility at Mamelodi Hospital.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

Pretoria News