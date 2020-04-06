More donations of food items needed - Yusuf Abramjee

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email

Pretoria - Humanitarian groups and social activists have called on the public, business and government to urgently inject more funds for essential food items. “People are desperate. Many are going hungry and they are crying out for help. We are inundated with calls from across South Africa,” said Operation SA’s Yusuf Abramjee. “The level of desperation is heartbreaking. Many communities are begging us for food hampers. We have limited resources. “We are calling on charities, non-profit organisations and non-governmental organisations also to continue serving their communities. Please mobilise and work with local authorities, provincial and national government and assist where you can in a co-ordinated way,” said Abramjee. He said those organisations that were making a difference needed to be supported. “We salute you. Continue serving in the true spirit of ubuntu.”

Shauket Fakie of the South African National Zakaat Fund said it was heartening to see volunteers and social partners assisting. “But we have a lot of work still to do.”

Operation SA and the Zakaat Fund have partnered with the Gauteng Social Development Department and almost R4million in aid has been delivered since the lockdown began.

“As the loads arrive at the department’s central warehouse in Johannesburg, the aid leaves,” said Fakie.

The SA Muslim Covid-19 Response Task Team: said: “The Muslim community of South Africa - represented by its numerous theological, civil society, and community organisations across the country - have been on the front-lines of the Covid-19 response.

“Over R7m of aid has been jointly distributed by our partners already. We have been co-ordinating with the national and provincial government and other stakeholders to ensure the needs of vulnerable families are met.”

Abramjee said it was important for all non-governmental organisations to work together and co-ordinate efforts.

“Please continue to donate. We are also calling again on companies - manufacturers, wholesalers, distributors - to donate essential food items, soaps and sanitisers.”

He called on the government to “urgently” release funds from the Solidarity Fund for essential food supplies.

“If we don’t act now, people may die of hunger,” said Abramjee.

Fakie, a former auditor-general, said over 2000 blankets and hundreds of mattresses have been donated and purchased for the homeless.

Pretoria News