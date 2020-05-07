More ICU beds for Tshwane hospitals to fight Covid-19

Pretoria - In an effort to bolster health facilities in the fight against the global pandemic hospitals in the City of Tshwane will receive additional ICU beds in the fight against Covid-19. This was announced by Gauteng Premier David Makhura alongside Gauteng Health MEC Dr Bandile Masuku. Makhura was giving an update on the Gauteng Provincial Government Command Council’s efforts in the province to strengthen the health sector especially given the burden of other health challenges it was also battling with. According to Makhura, clinicians and data scientists conducting the modelling approach to managing the pandemic emphasised the need for early interventions to be put in place. He said what they had been informed of was that when a patient required ventilation often at times it was too late, with 80% of patients who required it not making it.

It was, for this reason, Makhura said they were looking to increase the number of tests conducted in the province especially considering how even the hotspots were continually changing.

“We know at the back of Covid-19 we’ve got other problems which include the burden of diseases such as HIV and tuberculosis which we are proving to have an impact as a lot of the people who have passed away had comorbidities.”

“They (scientists) are saying something needs to be done so that patients don't deteriorate further and to look at managing the virus as a disease with a number of interventions before it gets to requiring ventilation.”

Makhura said as such the province would be looking at resourcing and infrastructure to prepare for the next phase and put in interventions to avoid too many people being admitted into hospitals.

While there are 8 301 beds currently available in private and public hospitals for Covid-19 patients, through the alternative building bed space is set to be increased in the coming weeks.

The Dr George Mukhari Academic Hospital will receive 300 ICU beds and a further 300 will go to Jubilee Hospital in Hammanskraal, north of Pretoria.

Makhura said post the pandemic the Jubilee Hospital would use the additional bed space to set up a trauma unit which has been in planning for some time due to the high number of accidents on the N1 which the hospital services.

Hospitals in the South of Gauteng will also be getting additional beds, with 500 to be delivered to the Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital and 300 to Kopanong Hospital in Sedibeng.

Communities in the West Rand will be serviced by the Ashanti Gold Hospital currently being refurbished by the Department of Infrastructure Development after it was availed by mining houses, will receive 200 beds.

In addition to the new beds, Makhura announced the Tshwane District hospital had been cleared to serve as a Covid-19 hospital, while the Bertha Gxowa Hospital has been tasked to deal with cases from Ekurhuleni.

Pretoria News