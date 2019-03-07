Moeketsi Mosola

Pretoria - Tshwane city manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola has reacted to the Public Protector’s criticism of his office, saying the metro was fully co-operating with advocate Busisiwe Mkhwabane’s investigations. Last week, the City of Tshwane formed part of several state entities that were named and shamed by Mkhwebane for defying her orders and failing to comply with remedial actions arising from two investigations.

Mkhwebane said she had, among other things, instructed the accounting officer to take action and lay criminal charges against former city manager Jason Ngobeni and other officials.

This was in relation to the illegal awarding of the prepaid electricity smart meters contract to Peu Capital Partners in 2013.

In September last year, Mkhwebane also recommended that Tshwane and North West Housing Corporation chief executive Frans Boshielo render an apology to each of the complainants within 30 days of her issuing her report.

This is after the institution was investigated for mismanagement over the sales and transfers of properties situated within the boundaries of the city.

A group of property owners were adversely affected by the debacle as some forfeited their houses.

She said her ruling on Boshielo had fallen on deaf ears.

But this week Mosola said: “Suffice to say my office is fully co-operating with the Office of the Public Protector strictly and that all the City of Tshwane processes are being followed in this regard. Once the investigation is completed and recommendations have been made, my office will release a statement.” Noni Mokati

