SIMON VERMOOTEN bridge over the N4 highway is one of the numerous bridges then have been used by rock throwers. Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - Beware of falling rocks. This is the warning for motorists on the N4 travelling under the Simon Vermooten Road bridge and on the R21 at Nellmapius Road. A number of motorists have reported rocks and stones being thrown from the bridges onto the road below in an effort to distract them.

Another problem area in East Pretoria is the partially open Masakhane Bridge * Mamelodi.

In all instances there has been damage to windscreens but no reports of vehicle occupants being harmed.

Last week, Vuyisile Simelane was travelling in a westerly direction on the N4 with two children in the back seat when she saw two people dropping rocks from the Simon Vermooten Road bridge.

She tried to brake but couldn't get out of the way.

“I heard a loud bang, and the children started screaming. I nearly lost control but managed to swerve and get the car back into control and carried on driving,” she said.

Unhurt but in a state of shock, she pulled in at a petrol station and called her husband.

“The scene keeps on playing in my mind, and it has left the children traumatised,” she said.

Marlene Nel said she witnessed a group of people dropping a rock from the bridge. She was lucky her car wasn't damaged, but said a rock hit a car travelling behind her, damaging the bonnet, while another car’s sunroof was hit.

Another motorist shared a similar story of how his wife’s car was hit with a brick at the Masakhane Bridge.

She had just bought some meat at a depot nearby, and while driving towards the traffic lights she was faced by a brick thrown from the newly refurbished bridge.

“She froze when the brick stuck her windscreen, but a motorist managed to calm her down while some passers-by tried to chase the culprit,” one motorist who saw the incident said.

The same modus operandi was used on the Nellmapius bridge over the R21 last week.

It was believed the aim was to get motorists to stop, making them easy prey for robbery.

According to police, one person stands on the bridge and throws rocks at passing vehicles below, while accomplices hide under the bridge in wait for motorists to stop to examine the damage.

Tshwane metro police spokesperson Isaac Mahamba confirmed one of the incidents. “It used to happen in the past, meaning it is back,” he said, promising to deploy patrol cars to the affected areas. “We would like to warn motorists when driving in that area to be extra careful,” he said.

They should not stop unless they had no alternative, and should drive to a well-lit and busy petrol station, or a police station.

Last year, a rock thrower, Nkosinathi Mthalane, was jailed for 10 years after pleading guilty to seven counts of attempted murder in KwaZulu-Natal.

There were a number of hotspots for such action, including some roads south of Joburg.

The Automobile Association said while there was no perfect solution. tips to avoid being hit, including changing lanes, could be helpful.

“If you change lanes immediately before entering a bridge you can avoid becoming a victim.” This may work if there is no other traffic when it's safe to move between lanes.

Pretoria News