Pretoria - It is said “it takes a village to raise a child”, but in this instance, Moutse village in Limpopo went beyond and raised a sensational group of children. And it is thanks to this village and its unwavering support that the Ndlovu Youth Choir got to go to America, invited to audition for America’s Got Talent 2019 and deservedly become “young ambassadors of a united Africa”. As the choir headed to the finals, the Pretoria News spent a day in their home village, speaking to those close to them who couldn’t be more proud of their achievement. From seamstresses, bead-makers, parents, and classmates, to the Ndlovu Care Group where it all began, everyone wants to share in the joy and pride this choir has brought to Limpopo. Our first stop was at The Miracle Theatre, where choir rehearsals regularly take place, and here photos of the choir hang on the walls and there is even a recording studio.

The choir – named after the elephant – started in 2009 as an after-school activity community programme for disadvantaged young people from the village.

Here we learnt that this is not the first international exposure for the choir, which has been to The Netherlands, nor was the group we watched on stage the whole choir.

We then proceeded to Tlou-Kwena Senior Phase School, which produced three pupils who formed part of the touring group and were led into principal Jessica Moitshela’s office, and she admitted she was initially sceptical when asked to approve the children’s break from school.

“When they first went for the auditions, I wasn’t sure... but the leaders were tutoring them while they were away and when they came back, they wrote exams and managed to remain in the top 10,” she said.

“We think it was a good opportunity for them and they shouldn’t be deprived of their chance to shine on any day, and I’m sure this (success) is going to open more doors for them,” she said.

The road took us on to 57-year-old Sarah Nhlapho’s home, and she explained that she was responsible for the choir’s African presentation.

She has been doing beadwork since 2003, and got recognition recently after many noticed her work during the choir’s performances. Since then, her business has been booming.

Linah Neongwane made the first outfits for the choir’s America’s Got Talent audition, based on traditional Ndebele costumes, and they continued to dress to impress throughout the competition.

Words failed her as she spoke of how she felt seeing the judges compliment the costumes, when she watched the event.

“I am so happy for them, they really made us proud and even if they didn’t win the competition, they defiantly won our hearts.”

Another stop was the home of lead singer Nhlanhla “Cord” Somo, 17, where Somo’s guardian, Sarah Ndlovu, told us they woke up early to watch the choir perform on Youtube.

“I’m so proud of them and it really shows that anything is possible. I mean watching people you grew up with doing this, it’s really amazing,” she said.

They might not have won the competition, but they have done themselves and South Africa proud, and are heroes in their village.

However, like other children, after a short holiday, it will be back to school when the term begins next week.

