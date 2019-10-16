Moves to root out friction between locals, foreigners









CRL Rights Commission head Professor Luka Mosoma speaks during the dialogue at St George’s Hotel yesterday. James Mahlokwane Pretoria - The Commission for the Promotion and Protection of the Rights of Cultural, Religious and Linguistic Communities (CRL Rights Commission) will engage society to understand and eliminate friction between locals and foreign nationals. This emerged from a dialogue on communities in conflict as “a threat to the values of democracy, social cohesion and common humanity” at St George’s Hotel in Irene yesterday. Professor Luka Mosoma chairs the new team of commissioners appointed by President Cyril Ramaphosa following the spate of violent attacks and looting of shops of foreign nationals. The dialogue was attended by the police, Statistics SA, academics, African Diaspora Forum, the National Youth Development Agency and departments of Home Affairs and Labour. Mosoma said the dialogue was critically important because part of the commission’s responsibility was to ensure peace, friendship and co-existence in communities, and that people lived peacefully side by side.

“When there are frictions or turmoil in communities, it makes the realisation of social cohesion very difficult. So as part of our mandate, it’s important that we engage communities to hear what are the causes of these critical violent behaviour so that we can address them.

“The purpose of this (dialogue) is two-fold. First, is to identify, in a clear manner, the nature of the problem and its causes.

“Second, is to identify what would be the first action to undertake. Then we make a recommendation so that finally we can share that information with the government to say this is how we think we can build a socially cohesive South Africa in which everybody has a sense of belonging,” Mosoma said.

He told the Pretoria News that the dialogue concerned serious incidents that some labelled xenophobia while others framed them as opportunistic crime.

He said the new commissioners were only appointed on July 7 and this was one of its interventions. Its recommendations would be used to create programmes to educate South Africans about social cohesion and then submit the recommendations to Parliament and organs of state that could help.

The main consensus from speakers was that the attacks on shops of foreign nationals were influenced by a lot of things in society, including the difficult economic conditions.

They also emphasised that people were often fighting for scarce resources like jobs, and that could also be seen from the looting carried out by those who had far less.

Major-General Zephania Mkhwanazi of SAPS Public Order Policing shared Mosoma’s views that what transpired could not simply be labelled as xenophobia.

He said the police could not find enough reasons to call what happened xenophobia unless someone could help and give a concrete definition of what really was or may be called xenophobia.

In his presentation, Mkhwanazi said there were numerous other incidents that upset South Africans that led to spontaneous attacks on foreign nationals.

One example was an attack on foreign nationals after two children died from eating candy they purchased from them, he added.

Pretoria News