Mpho Nawa intends to get down to business in Tshwane

Pretoria - City of Tshwane head administrator Mpho Nawa is adamant his plans to improve service delivery in the metro won’t be scuppered by potential threats posed by the lockdown. He was confident that as part of a 10-member team of experts he was on course to fulfil his work in 90 days. He said the negative effects of the lockdown would not badly affect the execution of his mandate. Nawa was appointed to the helm of the metro by MEC for Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs Lebogang Maile last week. He was given a mandate to revive service delivery across the municipality in the 90 days he would be in office.

One of his priorities was the provision of clean water in Hammanskraal.

Last week he said he had unlocked critical projects such as upgrading the Rooiwal Waste Water Treatment Plant to ensure people in the township would be provided with clean drinking water.

His plans were likely to be threatened by the lockdown, which had forced some City employees to be required to stay at home.

Nawa said he intended to deal with many issues such as the state of finances and the state of irregularities in the City.

Regarding the lockdown limiting those plans, he said: “I don’t think it will badly affect them. We are not going to allow it to take away the mandate of the process. My biggest worry was the extension of services to people and interacting with them. There it will have effects because our plan was to meet communities and various stakeholders.”

Nawa said while City staff had been cut, he would work for 21 days to make sure he fulfilled his mandate.

“We are going to reduce staff. Libraries will be closed. In some instances we will have some limitations”

One of his priorities was to instil “a culture of professionalism, one that prioritises a system of performance and consequence management”.

Pretoria News