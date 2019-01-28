Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga. Picture: Oupa Mokoena/African News Agency (ANA)

The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria has dismissed an urgent court application by the regional ANC in Tshwane to overturn a decision by Council Speaker on September 27 last year to allow the use of a secret ballot to remove Mayor Solly Msimanga. Speaker Katlego Mathebe refused the ANC's demand to allow the use of a secret ballot to oust Msimanga during a council sitting.

The ANC had tabled a motion of no confidence against Msimanga and it was defeated.

In October the party lodged an urgent court application, seeking to have Mathebe's ruling rendered null and void.

Judge Thina Siwendu ruled that the ANC failed to demonstrate that Mathebe exercised her discretion improperly, unlawful in a manner inconsistent with the Constitution.

"Having regards to the inherent and robust nature of political contestation revealed in the papers, I am unable to find the decision irrational or that there are grounds for the court to intervene in the exercise of the discretion by the Speaker," she said.

The party also contended that the September 27 council sitting was not properly constituted and it should therefore be nullified.

In court papers, ANC caucus leader Dr Kgosi Maepa said the constitution of the sitting, that started 40 minutes late, contravened Rule 4.1 of council.

The party said the September 27 meeting was invalid and irrational because it didn't quorate within 20 minutes prescribed in Section 4.1 of the Rules and Orders By-laws of Council.

Siwendu said: "There is a difficulty with the interpretation offered by the ANC. In my view the time for the start of the meeting is not the subject matter or the purpose of this section.

"The purpose of the section is to regulate circumstances where an otherwise properly called meeting is inquorate. It is to ensure the majority validly takes decisions.

"The construction offered is impractical. I find no basis to the complaint and the meeting was not unlawful."

The court also dismissed that the matter was urgent.

"There had been no undertaking that if they had waited for 90 days the illegality would not persist and affect other meetings.

"The argument is fatally defective and not convincing. As I have found the ANC case is not strong in merit because it failed to establish a clear right worthy of protection," said Judge Siwendu.

In court papers the party cited an affidavit by City manager Dr Moeketsi Mosola, in which he indicated “that he had to physically protect himself and physically fight back against Councillor Cilliers Brink (also the MMC for Shared and Corporate Services)".

The affidavit was used to demonstrate that some DA councillors might be intimidated by their leaders to vote against Msimanga.

The judge said: "Even though the ANC contends the statements by the city manager and the tensions are a matter of public record it is not clear how the alleged assault and tension impacted the business and operations of the council or its governing structures."

The court application listed the City of Tshwane, Speaker of council, Msimanga, the DA, EFF, Cope, ACDP, PAC and FF Plus as respondents.