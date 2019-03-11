MINISTER of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa, centre, dances to reggae music with members of the national reggae community during the commemoration of Human Rights Month at Freedom Park on Friday. Oupa Mokoena African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria - The Rastafarian spirit of love, peace and unity saw Minister of Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa dance in celebration of reggae music as well as the promotion of human rights and social cohesion. Mthethwa surprised the gathering at Freedom Park on Friday when he showed his jolly side. He joined those attending and danced to the music of reggae legends such as Bob Marley, Peter Tosh and Lucky Dube.

Mthethwa said reggae music grew from the Jamaican island to the rest of the world because it contained strong and fearless messages advocating love, respect and unity among all people under the sun. He expressed his undying love for Tosh, and said he was humbled and honoured to see government partner the reggae and Rastafarian communities at a special imbizo to promote social cohesion, nation building and community conversation.

Rastafarians gathered from early in the morning in their famous green, gold, red, yellow and black colours.

They went back again on Saturday to discuss how today’s society can preserve, protect, integrate and mainstream reggae cultural practices into the music industry and national media channels.

Discussions included dialogue on strengthening of social cohesion trade relations among reggae musicians with public and private institutions and reinstating the role of the genre in commemorative cultural events in South Africa.

Mthethwa said lyrics in reggae music addressed social injustices and promoted peace, love and liberation for those who were at the bitter end of human relations and they could never be confused with bubblegum music.

“This music reasons well with the progressive human endeavours for peace, love, justice and unity of humanity or oneness of humankind,” said Mthethwa.

The deputy commissioner of the Jamaican High Commission, Christine Dale, said she was proud that reggae music continued to capture the world and music lovers, while receiving recognition for its value to humanity and social cohesion.

