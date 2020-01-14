The payouts were part of a collective agreement between the union and the City of Tshwane, reached after a week-long strike last year after a wage dispute.
Workers took to the streets to complain that the City failed to adjust their salaries in line with its category 10 status accorded by the Department of Co-operative Governance and Traditional Affairs in 2017. The City was moved from a level 9 municipality to 10.
Worker representatives converged yesterday at Tshwane House to air their grievances regarding delays to the implementation of the new salary scales.
Samwu regional chairperson Nkhetheni Muthavhi and other workers’ representatives had a closed door meeting with acting city manager, Makgorometje Makgata, over the issue, while others sang Struggle songs at the foyer of the municipal headquarters.