‘Municipalities lack will to adhere to landfill site requirements’

Pretoria -Complying with landfill site permits is fairly easy; there is just a lack of will from municipalities to adhere to requirements, the president of the Institute of Waste Management of South Africa, Leon Grobbelaar, has said. He told the Pretoria News that despite being slapped with notices left, right and centre, Tshwane was failing to comply and getting away with this, while private facilities were being shut down. He said none of Tshwane landfill sites had complied with the latest requirements in operating landfill sites. Most of the landfill sites in Tshwane have reached their lifespan and are bound to close down. The current state of waste in Tshwane and diversion to existing sites will result in their quick closure as waste generation multiplies due to urban migration.

Grobbelaar said there was a lack of planning, and metros were getting enough budgets to implement measures to maintain and comply with permits, but the will had unfortunately been non-existent.

“It’s easy to get kickbacks and not want things to happen because a few people gain and all the requirements can be met, but there is hardly any implementation for these things.”

He said applying for a licence was also a difficult process and metros were oblivious to the waste crisis and it was a painful process to apply with people having to wait for, at times, 12 years to get a licence.

Environmental impacts have also been overlooked, according to Grobbelaar, who said bodies of water got infected.

“It is destroying nature, that water from landfill sites is leachate, and 300% more toxic than raw sewage water because if you dump waste you dump things like insecticide, syringes, food and all sorts.

“Once in the landfill it’s a mixture and when it rains, the rain infiltrates it then becomes a toxic cocktail and contaminates the pure water in the river and there is no way aqua life will survive there.”

While the Green Scorpions clamp down on sites, Grobbelaar said it was concerning that there were hardly any prosecutions.

“Government does not prosecute, they give notices and all, but no prosecutions. Government cannot investigate itself.”

Encroachments near buffer zones have also spiralled out of control with sites such as the Ga-Rankuwa site having a church next to it.

In Mamelodi, developments to the north-east have mushroomed and according to Grobbelaar, although a licence stipulates the radius in which a buffer zone should be, if it is registered and once registered, planners will know not to even earmark the area for development.

“But it seems they were not registered and buffer zones are bound not to be adhered to,” Grobbelaar said.

Meanwhile, residents living near sites have to deal with toxic fumes; the dust from the sites is frustrating residents and has become a health concern.

“Sites in winter and summer have different conditions; a landfill varies in summer and winter. In winter it’s easy to maintain and in summer you deal with different things such as methane generation. These sorts of things form part of the requirements for a licence but municipalities just do not adhere.

“From our perspective, we cannot allow this to happen. Why are there no prosecutions? But again, government does not prosecute government,” said Grobbelaar.

He said while there was potential to combat the looming waste crisis with the establishment of buyback centres, people were not willing to have it in their backyard or even be involved with waste.

“If nothing is done, there will even be more illegal dumping on the outskirts of townships as residents will not have anywhere to take their waste because of the lack of will by the government. People now drive 30km whereas they could drive within a 5km radius so that means less waste will be picked up,” said Grobbelaar.

