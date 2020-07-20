Murder of ANC leader Mapiti Matsena: relative is a suspect

Pretoria - The alleged killer of senior ANC politician Mapiti Matsena has been identified as one of his relatives who previously stayed at his Doornpoort home. Sources privy to the police investigation told Pretoria News that the suspect originally hailed from the same Limpopo village as the deceased. According to sources, the suspect was a man aged 29 and no longer staying with Matsena at the time the murder was committed. It is alleged that his cover was blown by those who witnessed the crime on Wednesday night. He is expected to appear in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court today. On Friday, Police Minister Bheki Cele reported that the suspect was arrested and would be subjected to police’s grilling as part of the investigation.

When asked whether the suspect was male or female, Cele said: “We are looking for a criminal, whether it is a political criminal, whether it is a religious criminal, somebody here has been killed and the person that kills is a criminal.”

He also cautioned against inferring that the crime was a political assassination, saying: “The problem with the stories of political hits is that sometimes they come as a diversion and you begin to chase a wild goose.”

He said police believed they were close to making a breakthrough in the case. Cele could not elaborate on when the suspect was arrested, saying the police were at a sensitive stage of the investigation.

“We have a person in our hand and we believe that we are on the right track,” he said.

Although he did not specify the type of weapon used, he shed light that it was a sharp instrument based on the circumstantial evidence at the scene, which included bloodstains on the floor. “It is part of the investigation, but I did go and see the scene. One thing is for sure, there was quite a struggle. There was blood around and that kind of thing. But there is a speculation that it (the object) might be a sharp kind of an instrument,” he said.

Matsena, a former Tshwane ANC deputy chairperson, was at the time of his murder a member of the provincial legislature and head of community safety portfolio committee in the Gauteng legislature.

Pretoria News