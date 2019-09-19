DOLFIE Sambo, 47, and Karabo Semake, 26, will be sentenced today for murder, attempted murder and other charges. Zelda Venter

Pretoria - While satisfied that his wife’s killers were arrested and sentenced to life imprisonment, this changed nothing, said Pretoria businessman Jurie Steenberg after the sentencing of the two men who attacked him and his late wife Riekie in the early hours of the morning on their Kameelfontein plot. The men showed no emotion when Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, Judge Hennie de Vos meted out the harshest punishment to them.

Dolfie Sambok, 47, labelled by the judge as a “career criminal”, received an additional more than 60 years’ imprisonment, while Karabo Semake, who had worked for Steenberg, received an additional more than 50 years’ imprisonment.

Riekie was shot dead in the bedroom of the couple’s home, while her husband was shot at and hit on the head when he walked out of the bedroom during the attack.

Riekie was the second wife he lost to murder six years after his first wife died, also during a robbery on the smallholding where he lived in Kameelfontein, north-east of Pretoria.

His first wife, Suna, was shot on the morning of April 16, 2010. She later died in hospital. Her killers have still not been brought to book.

Steenberg said he felts so down and out after these tragic events that he was relocating to Port Elizabeth. “There is nothing more here for me. My life is over,” he said.

Semake obtained the services of Sambok, who had been in and out of jail for various crimes, including breaking into the Steenbergs' home.

Judge de Vos said it was clear that Semake had observed the movements of the Steenbergs inside the house, and that he had gathered information such as where they kept money prior to the break in.

Even after attacking Riekie and wounding Steenberg, the two men insisted on being shown where the money was kept. As Riekie was dying, they carried goods out of the house, and kicked and assaulted her husband.

They also threatened to kill Steenberg if he did not show them the money.

De Vos said neither men had shown any remorse. He also expressed his doubt about whether they could be rehabilitated. The judge said that to be rehabilitated one had to confess to the crimes first, and ask for forgiveness. Yet both men insisted they were innocent.

De Vos said he also had to look at the interests of especially the Kameelfontein community, who were plagued by crime and lived in constant fear. They, like many others, have spent huge amounts of money to safeguard their property and themselves, to no avail.

