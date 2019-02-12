PRINCE Tee, real name Tebogo Taboko Maesela, is making a name for himself in the music industry.

A PRINCE from a small village just outside Polokwane is gradually making a name for himself in the music industry in Pretoria. Prince Tee was born Tebogo Taboko Maesela, and is the future king of the Ga-Mmanotoane community, located near the Limpopo capital.

The 27-year-old, who had to relocate to Soshanguve to pursue his dream, was quick to point out he had not left his royal birthright behind. “All I can say is that music is in my veins,” he said.

“At first my mother did not like my chosen path at all. That changed after we attended a wedding together at home. I asked the DJ to allow me to perform for the crowd.

“I made the crowd go crazy that day. My mother was in tears when she saw me perform for the first time. The rest, as they say, is history. I now have the full support of my family, as well as the community.”

The musician said his career started in 2004 with a gospel album. “In 2015, I decided to switch genres to house music.”

He has since released two new singles, Charisma and Dubai. His first major performances were at the Kasie Festival of Dr Malinga in Hammanskraal in 2015, followed by the Maun Bots50 Celebration Music Festival in Botswana.

He also performed during the Pretoria derby between Mamelodi Sundowns and Supersport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium. Staff Reporter