Music legend Tlokwe Sehume is gearing up to take his Mmino wa Thaba genre across the country.

Pretoria - The youth of today still do not fully know and understand the true music of African ancestors that was influenced by African spirituality, the legendary Tlokwe Sehume has said. The Atteridgeville-based 59-year-old is seeking to change this through his show at the Joburg Theatre on October 10-11.

Titled Naga Ya Fsa (the country is burning), it started in the State Theatre last year and is also set to tour the country.

He has named his genre “Mmino wa Thaba”, or music of the mountain and describes it as an ancient sound inspired by African spirituality, which bares a connection to the African lineage and ancestors.

Sehume said Mmino wa Thaba, also the title of his third album, may have that African feel of Malombo, Kiba (genres) and indigenous music, but it was a different genre to them.

“It is deeply rooted in African spirituality and inspired by the true connection Africans have with their ancestors,” Sehume said.

He is known as one of the country’s most diverse conception musicians who has travelled the world and performed with the country’s heavyweights such as Hugh Masekela, Afrikan Roots, Vusi Mahlasela and many others.

Speaking about Mmino wa Thaba, he said: “It is not music we just make for the sake of making music because you have instruments; even the drums we use have to be very specific so that the sound produced means something more than just what you hear with your ears.

“That is why I do not write music. This music comes to me spiritually and that’s when I start playing.

“I even teach musicians who were trained in tertiary institutions about this music. Afterwards, they get a true appreciation of what it means.

“They get to learn that this music is not as simple as playing an instrument you were taught to play.”

Sehume had taught learners across Gauteng to make the kind of music he makes.

“Today I am proud to have influenced a lot of people, including bands such as Medleko and Usuthu.

“Both have now grown to be independent groups that have mastered their craft. It’s always inspiring to watch young people become so great at making this kind of music.”

Sehume’s first album, Naga Ya Fsa, won the South African Music Award for Best Jazz Album in 2001.

His second album Ba Utlwile received nominations.

Pretoria News