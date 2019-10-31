Musician’s R3.8m claim against the minister of police denied









File photo: Pexels Pretoria - A claim of R3.8million against the minister of police by a musician who was hit on the head by an off-duty policeman with a metal stave was turned down, after a judge found that the officer acted on a frolic of his own. The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that as the officer was off duty at the time, his employer - the minister - could not be held vicariously liable for his actions. Salim Ogwang, a 38-year-old musician, was travelling on the evening of February 6, 2016 from OR Tambo International Airport to George Airport. He collected his car and drove to his hometown of Oudtshoorn. Just outside Oudtshoorn, he noticed a vehicle following him. The vehicle had flashed its lights at him in an attempt to get him to pull over to the side of the road. Ogwang said he had no idea who was following him so he drove to a well-lit municipal parking area. He pulled over, but he did not realise at the time that he had stopped in front of a private house where a policeman lived. It was between 8pm and 9pm. When he got out of his car, he noticed the people who had followed him were old friends, whom he had not seen in a while. They stood outside their cars and were chatting when a man - a policeman - emerged from his house.

Ogwang testified that the man asked them what they were doing there and tried to chase them away by using crude language. The officer was at the time wearing only a pair of trousers, without a shirt or shoes.

Ogwang said he tried to calm the policeman down, but when he turned to one of his friends to resume his conversation with him, the officer hit him with a metal stave on his head and across his back. Ogwang grabbed hold of the stave while trying to calm the policeman, but he was beaten further.

A police vehicle eventually arrived, during which time the officer stopped the attack. Ogwang said he only then realised that his attacker was an SAPS member. His colleagues had arrived and addressed him as such.

Ogwang said he was bleeding profusely, but managed to drive to the police station, where he was told to first go to hospital for treatment before he could lay a charge of assault.

Ogwang declined to claim damages from his attacker, but chose to put the minister on terms. He said the minister was liable for his damages as a result of their employer-employee relationship.

The court, however, found that there was no evidence that the policeman was on duty that night. It rather appeared that he was off duty and in his home when he heard a noise outside. The court was told that the officer was motivated in his actions by a desire to chase off the noise-makers.

Judge AJ Swanepoel said the courts had long held that where an employee committed a wrongful act while acting within the scope of his employment, the employer was liable for the damages. But in this case the officer did not act in line with his public duty and merely wanted the people to leave.

Pretoria News