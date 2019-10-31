The Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, found that as the officer was off duty at the time, his employer - the minister - could not be held vicariously liable for his actions.
Salim Ogwang, a 38-year-old musician, was travelling on the evening of February 6, 2016 from OR Tambo International Airport to George Airport. He collected his car and drove to his hometown of Oudtshoorn.
Just outside Oudtshoorn, he noticed a vehicle following him. The vehicle had flashed its lights at him in an attempt to get him to pull over to the side of the road. Ogwang said he had no idea who was following him so he drove to a well-lit municipal parking area. He pulled over, but he did not realise at the time that he had stopped in front of a private house where a policeman lived.
It was between 8pm and 9pm. When he got out of his car, he noticed the people who had followed him were old friends, whom he had not seen in a while. They stood outside their cars and were chatting when a man - a policeman - emerged from his house.