My fellow walkers, runners and cyclists do not believe in wearing a mask

Pretoria - I woke up on Monday morning with a cheery message from the administrator of my complex’s WhatsApp group, wishing us all “a wonderful week ahead”. This message was accompanied by the staggering statistics of the number of positive Covid-19 cases in our country, followed by the surge in Gauteng. Needless to say, this was not news to be cheery about. Social media is abuzz with messages encouraging us to physical distance, wear our masks and remind us that it is not simply about us, it is also about those we put at risk - knowingly or unknowingly. Already depressed by the rising numbers, but adamant to enjoy the winter sunshine, I set out on my daily walk with the dogs - only to return even more discouraged.

My fellow walkers, runners and cyclists simply do not believe in wearing a mask. This was an issue I had addressed on the wider community WhatsApp group on the first day during lockdown when we were allowed to venture out for a few hours.

This was my first time posting on the group, and my last. I was verbally annihilated. I was told I did not understand the fact that those who did serious exercise simply could not breathe while wearing a mask.

As much I do try to avoid close contact with the maskless, sweating individuals who cross my path, it is not always possible. And they certainly make no effort to move because I am wearing my mask, thus they are safe.

I became hotter under the collar when I recently heard of a resident who tested positive for Covid-19 in my complex. At first I was sympathetic, as he posted his status on our social media group. I thought this was really caring for our well-being. But I was fooled, as he soon began driving around in his car.

This understandably sparked concern and anger among fellow residents, some of whom confronted him. The person said he had no choice, as he had to work. He was threatened that he would be reported to the police. Astoundingly, he said he would go to stay elsewhere and return once he is better.

But it just made me realise how incredibly selfish some could be in the wake of a pandemic the proportions of which the world has not seen for 100 years. Millions of people have been infected across the globe and hundreds of thousands have lost their lives as a result of the faceless enemy.

Pretoria Judge President Dunstan Mlambo recently said in the judgment of Mmusi Maimane and his movement's case to keep schools closed for now that “the simple ability to live a meaningful and decent life has come sharply into focus”.

In his opening to the judgment, he said: “There has been no universal response on how to deal with the virus, save for agreement on measures such as social distancing, the wearing of masks and the washing of hands.”

Beyond that, he said, it is left to the wisdom and goodwill of citizens as to how to comply with the measures put in place by governments to deal with a virus whose scope and dimensions are not fully known. These are also the sentiments of our president, who has time and again said it is now up to us to deal with the pandemic.

While regulations criminalising certain transgressions under the Disaster Management Act have been put in place, such as knowingly infecting someone with the virus, it does not bring much solace to those already infected.

Sorry simply does not do it. Stop being selfish and consider others.

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's #Coronavirus trend page.



** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za

