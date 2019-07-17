Mamelodi Day Hospital. Picture: Jacques Naude/African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - The provincial health department said it would on Tuesday check the records at Mamelodi Day Hospital in an attempt to determine what happened to Eersterust man Roy Arendse. The 54-year-old was last seen by his family when he was loaded into an ambulance after he suffered a life-threatening illness in 2012. He was rushed to the hospital.

They have had no word of him, and there has been no trace of their relative. However, seven years later his cousin David Arendse, 69, received a phone call from the hospital, saying he was needed for DNA tests to determine the man’s whereabouts.

David said he was puzzled why the hospital would call after seven years for DNA tests. He said this was especially strange because he had initially been informed that his 54-year-old cousin was discharged at the time, and that there was nothing the hospital could do.

The family said they have searched mortuaries and other hospitals far and wide since Roy went missing.

David said he found it suspicious that they got a call to undergo a DNA test from the hospital. “What is this DNA going to be used against; is he back in hospital or is he dead and they are trying to rectify their mistake?” he said.

But he said ever since receiving that call they were dumbstruck and didn’t know what to do.

“I was caught off guard and didn’t know how to react and while yes, the family wants to go ahead with the DNA procedure, the hospital is sending us from pillar to post, claiming they don’t know anything about it,” he said.

He said when they went to the hospital, management just presented them with numerous files that didn’t make sense.

“The hospital is refusing to provide us with video footage of him leaving the hospital,” she said.

The family has opened a missing persons case at the Eersterust police station.

