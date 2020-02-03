Mystery of the legal war over cycads deepening









A cycad plant business is at the centre of a bizarre case at the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria. Paballo Thekiso African News Agency (ANA) Pretoria - The mystery of the legal war over cycads is deepening. A Midrand businessman who has employed guards to safeguard rare and expensive cycads at his home has launched a court bid to prevent his estranged wife from laying her hands on them. The cycads, reportedly worth millions of rand, were the subject of an urgent application before the Gauteng High Court, Pretoria, last month. The 49-year-old husband had rushed to court to have his wife’s cycad business liquidated. He claimed his wife owed him more than R2.4million that he had lent her, but which she had obtained under false pretences by claiming she needed the money for the business.

The businessman said he had been led by the nose for months, believing that his wife used his money to advance the business.

He, however, had gotten wind that something was wrong - and that an “elaborate, fraudulent scheme" was being perpetrated against him - when “lawyers” his wife had told him were helping her with the business either committed suicide, or left the country, when he wanted to meet them.

When his wife asked him for more money, saying she was going to buy rare cycads for her business from another collector, the husband insisted on meeting this person. But, he said, his wife claimed the man was involved in an accident on his way to the meeting, and that he was “critical in ICU”.

The parties in the matter are not being identified because the wife, 37, alleges that she was the victim of a gang rape orchestrated by her husband. She has laid charges against him in this regard.

The husband said in court papers his suspicions that she used his money for herself were strengthened when he saw a collection of Louis Vuitton designer bags, worth R80000 each, designer shoes and jewellery in the boot of his Porsche Panamera, which she drove.

The wife responded to the allegations, saying she was a gambler who had won millions of rand at the Monte Casino tables and machines.

She said she had her own money, and that she was the one who had lent her husband money from time to time.

She said she was the owner of 14 Louis Vuitton bags, two Gucci bags and two Hermes bags, which she valued at R2m.

The woman said the items were bought with her own money, and were indeed in the boot of her Porsche.

She said her marriage was marked by various incidents of abuse by her husband, and she often overnighted at the Palazzo Hotel at Monte Casino.

In papers presented to the court, the woman also included medical reports and pictures of bruises on her body, which she claimed were inflicted by him.

She also claimed she was the victim of a gang rape orchestrated by her husband on December 3.

“At about 3.45pm and at Bryanston, I was raped by two men after having been forced off the road by them.”

She said she was taken to a room after a black bag was placed over her head and her ordeal lasted about two hours.

“After the rape by the two men in succession, the one male told me that he was sent there by my husband to kill me He told me he could not kill me and advised me to run. I was still dressed in a T-shirt. I grabbed my underwear and ran .”

She said she went to a hospital the following day to be examined, and opened a case against her husband.

About three weeks later, the police came to their house and arrested her for extortion.

When she returned home she found the gates locked and several guards on the premises. Her husband said he had to protect the cycads before she sold them all without paying him back.

The case is expected to be back in court soon.

Pretoria News