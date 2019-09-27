Pretoria - She's been missing since April 2017 and her family have lost hope the police will find her.

The family of Philile Gumede, 28, who was last seen at the Soshanguve Crossing Mall in the company of a former boyfriend, are appealing to the public to help find her.

Her younger sister Zandile opened a case of missing persons after Gumede did not report for work at the time.

The day before she disappeared, Gumede had graduated with an honours in teaching, and was a teacher at Baleseng Secondary School in Soshanguve.

“It has been really hard because its been very long now.

She said their mother was struggling with diabetes and the news of her missing daughter had taken its toll on her, as well as a close aunt.

The family suspected her then boyfriend has information that could help unlock the mystery. He was previously detained in connection with the disappearance, but released.

“I have tried to speak to him and asked him to tell us where Philile is, but he told me he dropped her off at Soshanguve Crossing and claimed it was all he knew,” she said.

Zandile said the police were still investigating the matter and had not made any arrests. She said investigators told her that CCTV footage of the mall was checked and no sight of the couple being at the mall was found.

She claimed investigators were not taking the case seriously enough as she had been getting mixed responses every time she sought an update.

“One day we are told one thing, the next day we are told something else ...I don’t know what to believe anymore.”

Originally from Empangeni, KwaZulu-Natal, Zandile said her sister had studied teaching at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT).

Soshanguve police spokesperson Constable Portia Sebone said that while the investigating officer involved could not be reached for any updates, information on the matter could not be released as the case was still under investigation.

Zandile said she prayed her sister would be found alive.

