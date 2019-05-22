Nadine Roos

Pretoria - Two weeks ago Nadine Roos was instrumental in helping the Springbok Women’s Sevens rugby team win two tournaments in France and this weekend her challenge is to help the University of Pretoria (Tuks) win in Spain. The Tuks Women’s Rugby Sevens will be competing in the Benidorm Tournament in Costa Blanca which will be tough as the teams from France, Poland, Finland and Belgium are also competing.

Roos scored 20 tries during the Stanislas and Centrales Sevens Tournaments. Her fleet-footedness won her the best player award at both tournaments. But she is now concerned about playing rugby for personal achievements.

“It doesn’t matter whether I play for the Springboks or Tuks, there’s only one thing that matters - to play for the ‘jersey’ to the best of my ability.”

Roos started out playing at wing, but since playing for the Springboks Paul Delport (coach) has decided that she adds more value to the team playing at number 10 or 12.

“I enjoy doing so as when you play as ‘sweeper’ you’re the playmaker. One of our coach’s favourites sayings is that ‘when the job is done, send the ball’.

“My job is basically to try to catch the opposition off guard, create a gap, use my speed to get us closer to the tryline and then pass the ball to a teammate. It’s exciting.

“I don’t actually mind which position I get to play. During the tournaments in France Paul experimented quite a bit. At one stage, I was even playing at hooker.” African News Agency (ANA)

Pretoria News