THERE was a massive, colourful celebration to mark the Chinese New Year at the Nan Hua Temple yesterday. Sakhile Ndlazi

DRAGON and lion dances, Chinese cuisine, firecrackers and a flurry of events at the Nan Hua Temple in Bronkhorstspruit deepened the appreciation and charm of the Chinese New Year celebration yesterday. Although the actual New Year was on Tuesday, people came out in large numbers to celebrate the occasion.

Hundreds filled the temple to celebrate the Year of the Pig and took part in a cultural experience like no other.

Parades, stage performances and all-day entertainment meant there was something for everyone to enjoy. The weather gods were kinder than forecasters had predicted, as the sun shone.

Lebo Mphela said it was her second time at the auspicious event. “It's a lot more packed than last year and the diversity really sticks out,” she said.

William Pohl said it was his first time at the celebration, and he was blown away by the architecture of the shrines and the statues of Buddha inside. “The more we learn about China, the better we understand each other,” he said.

People were also treated to all kinds of Chinese cuisine and snacks. While some devoured hastily, others just took a small bite, almost suggesting it didn't go down well on the palate. Be that as it may, it was fun from morning all the way into the late afternoon.

Folklore has it that the pig is the last of the zodiac animals, having overslept and arrived late to the great meeting at which all the creatures were summoned by the Jade Emperor.

The highlight were the highly audible firecrackers that echoed through out the temple.

According to Chinese myth, firecrackers are set off to banish old ghosts and evil spirits.

As they went off, revellers watched in awe, with many using their phones to capture the moment.

Prayers were also said in the temple, and incense was lit to remember lost ancestors.

The Year of the Pig is believed to be a good year to make money and friendships. The swine is associated with wealth, emotion and intuition, its accompanying natural element being water.

It's believed that people born in the Year of the Pig - most recently 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995 or 2007 - are realistic and retiring in nature.